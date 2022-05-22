5 New Balance colorways that released in 2022

The Boston-based athletic label New Balance is celebrated for its comfy and superior quality shoes and trainers. The brand, which is the brainchild of English-born William J. Riley, kicked off in 1906, more than a century ago.

New Balance is a brand that has a global following, notably among athletes. Since its inception, the company has learnt more about the needs of the shoe industry, and they specialize in bespoke orthotics, which has helped their products and sales.

The NB’s Trackster were the very first running shoe the brand introduced to the world in 1961. Soon these kicks with rippling soles became the dearest one for the runners. Following this, the brand extended its legacy well through the ensuing decades with its various classic models like 2002R, 990, 90/60, and 550, to name a few.

Although the New Balance sneakers are admired for their performances, they've also garnered prominence in the lifestyle market with the likes of designers like Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, and Teddy Santis. Collaborations with such renowned innovators have helped it establish itself among the most coveted sneaker lines.

Each year, the brand releases a slew of different colorways for its widely-loved silhouettes. If you’re a NB aficionado then read more about some noteworthy 2022 releases of the label mentioned below.

5 highly coveted 2022 releases of New Balance

1) JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 “Brown/Black”

Closer look at the JJJJound collab sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

JJJJound's understanding of the dreary and austere aesthetics came together with the New Balance 990v3 shoe in 2022. The model that perhaps made the label a top choice in the footwear community was reinterpreted in Black/Brown fashion by the duo.

These pairs, constructed with brown and black suedes, mimic the weathered bricks of London. The JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 "Brown/Black," which was first teased in April, finally got an official launch on May 18th.

The theme for this collaborative project was based upon a working-class setting that inspired the appearance of the new 990v3 shoes. The complete brown uppers were accentuated with black detailing added as the part of the toe boxes, tongues, and laces. Minimal branding of JJJJound and NB were placed upon the heels, tongues, and insoles, which highlighted the collab’s serious aesthetic.

すぷれーめ @k5k9t_ JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 https://t.co/p8NVeuiret

The Black/Brown 990v3 pairs were released in two instalments. May 12th saw the official drop on the JJJJound website, followed by a much wider release on the shoe label’s webstore on May 18th. Each pair was sold at $250.

2) New Balance XC-72

Closer look at the XC-72 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

New Balance emphasised the importance of its dreary gray sneakers, coining the phrase "Grey Day" in 2018. Since then, the shoe maker has consistently pushed the neutral tone, which has gained popularity as a dad shoe over the years.

For 2022, New Balance introduced the sleek racing-style XC-72 in the striking hues of Marblehead and Rain Cloud, which dropped most recently on May 21st, thereby expanding its gray portfolio.

The upper is completely covered in grey, with a suede toe patch, leather base, big N logo, and rubber outsole. The heels, on the other hand, delivered a superior juxtaposition. These crisp XC-72 retailing for $120 each pair can be bought from the brand’s e-commerce website.

3) Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 90/60 “Penny Cookie Pink”

Closer look at the Joe Freshgoods collab sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Joe Freshgoods aka Joseph Robinson has become a cultural icon in sneaker crossovers in the last two years thanks to his work with New Balance.

The collab’s description on the NB’s website reads,

“‘Inside Voices’ is the follow-up to Joe Freshgoods’ ‘Outside Clothes,’ shifting from playing out in the streets to stepping back inside your childhood home. Soft, warm tones and a plush quilted heel represent the comfort of home, while the silhouette maintains the bravado of being a kid, playing inside maybe a little too loudly, and instigating mom into telling you to use your inside voice.”

On Friday, May 20th, the Chicago-born designer released the final installment of his "Inside Voices" collection. In addition, the apparel and footwear collections are loaded with colorful color schemes, graphics, and phrasing that has cultural relevance for Freshgoods or others like him. His recent collab range was heavily-influenced by "the sights, sounds, and sensations of growing up in a black household."

The "Inside Voices" campaign introduced two innovative designs of the fan-favourite New Balance 90/60 silhouette.

The "Penny Cookie Pink" colorway was one among the two styles released recently. The pink shoes, which hails from Mrs. Pure's Funsnax Frosted Strawberry Cookies, witnessed the worldwide release on Friday, May 20th. These hefty, extra-cushioned shoes designed by Joe were presented to a wider audience for $180.

These shoes were available via NB, Feature, Bodega, SNS, Extra Butter, and Packer's online stores.

4) Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 YURT “White/Pink”

Closer look at the Salehe Bembury collab sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Salehe Bembury's standing as one of the finest innovators of the present time was cemented in 2021 as he created nothing but avant-garde shoe designs from the earliest moments.

In 2022, the erstwhile Versace VP reunited with NB and created fresh iterations of the 574 YURT model under their "Universal Communication" pack. The "White/Pink" colorway, which enthralled the entire sneaker industry, was built with a high-pitched safety whistle on its heels.

The shoe’s description on the brand’s official website reads,

“The 574 was designed as a hybrid road/trail shoe. Salehe Bembury reimagines the off-road leanings of the original design as a full-fledged adventurer. The 574 Yurt features a first-of-its-kind detail — a high-pitched whistle built directly into the heel.”

Hence, the rough suede and mesh are styled in a soft cream, with more vivid details throughout. The "N" logo is dressed in a hot pink that matches the inner and midsole accents, while purple highlights the leather embellishments and tongue. These 574 YURTs, which were inscribed with Salehe Bembury's name on the side, were dropped on Friday, April 29th.

Priced at $150, these pairs were sold via various sellers, including Bodega, Lapstone & Hammer, and Extra Butter, alongside New Balance.

5) New Balance 990 “MADE in USA” collection

Closer look at the Teddy Santis MADE in USA collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

New Balance’s newly appointed creative director Teddi Santis kicked off his work with the “MADE in USA” collection earlier this year. For his debut, the designer settled for the popular 990 OG sneakers, which he reinterpreted using premium fabrics and new tonal colorways.

The description of the MADE in USA collection on the NB’s website reads,

“Born from an unwavering commitment to those who walk their own path, MADE represents the purest expression of our “fearlessly independent” ethos. Designed without compromise and constructed with authentic American craftsmanship for over 75 years, the MADE in USA mark is the symbol of our very best, for those who would accept nothing less.”

Teddy’s MADE in USA 990 range offers 990v1, v2 and v3 styles. These designs combine pig suede, mesh and textured suede accents in a colorway dubbed "Marblehead with Incense." The trio exhibits grey, moss green, and light brown tones inspired by the New Balance 996.

As always, both the New Balance Made in USA 990v1 and v3 featured an ENCAP midsole with ultralight foam, while the New Balance Made in USA 990v2 included an ABORB midsole for increased shock absorption.

The label’s “MADE in USA” footwear lineup was made public on April 28th,Thursday. In addition to the New Balance’s official website, the pairs were also made available by a few select retailers, including Bodega, Sneaker Politics, Lapstone & Hammer, Extra Butter, and Feature. These pairs were marked at $199.99.

