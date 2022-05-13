Joe Freshgoods x New Balance collab: Where to buy, release date, and more about the Inside Voices collection

After their recent collaboration for the Conversation Among Us collection, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance are linking up again for the Inside Voice collection. The Inside Voice collection brings forth an apparel line as well as a footwear choice for brand enthusiasts.

The Chicago-based brand released an official notice on Instagram on May 12, 2022, that the late spring 2022 collection will drop on May 17, 2022, and will be available for purchase on its official e-commerce site.

More about the upcoming Joe Freshgoods x New Balance's Inside Voices Capsule

As a follow-up to helping a group of black associates at New Balance, Joe Freshgoods has finalized its own "Inside Voices" capsule, which is prepped as a complementery capsule alongside to his previously released "Outside Clothes" collection.

upcoming Joe Freshgoods x New Balance's Inside Voices Capsule (Image via @joefreshgoods/Instagram)

The new assemblage of Inside Voices consists of varsity jackets, joggers, tees, sweatsuits, pants, and more in the apparel line and a 9060 footwear installments. The Chicago native brand, Joe Freshgoods, is taking over the Boston-based brand's popular New Balance 9060 silhouette for its Inside Voices makeover.

The 9060 is the chunkiest silhouette from New Balance, a lifestyle canvas that promotes and draws inspiration from:

"The sights, sounds, and feelings of growing up in the black household."

The JFG x New Balance 9060 comes in two exclusive colorways - Penny Cookie Pink and Baby Shower Blue. Both the shoes are constructed of premium suede overlays over mesh underlays.

In the Penny Cookie Pink colorway, the dusted peachy hue is constrasted with a rosy pink accent. The side wall emblazoned with the "N" logo and a small flash of green appears across the tongue tabs with the branding and "9060" tabs, which accentuate over the lateral walls and midsoles' rear end.

The sole unit is curvy and comes in color-blocked white and peach pink layers. "JFG" branding accentuates the top of the heels, while the left heel features "Inside" lettering, while the right side features "Voices" lettering. Finishing off the design, the interiors are spruced up with a gray quilted lining.

The Baby Shower Blue is in a peach and baby blue color scheme. The pair is also constructed with a mixture of leather, suede, and mesh, dipped in the shades of tan, pink, baby blue, and gold. Other features are quite similar, as the original cloud insoles feature the "JFG" branding. While the heels are embroidered with the collection name, "Inside" and "Voices" appear on the ankle. The gum rubber sole completes the look.

Coming onto the apparel collection, the collection name is embroidered across the footwear pieces, while "Forever Quietly Winning" appears across the chest of apparel choices. Leading the apparel line is the wool varsity jacket, which features an oversized "J" letter that appears on the front left side. The varsity jacket features a playful graphic that displays the two kids whispering to each other above the "Inside Voice" lettering.

The outerwear pieces include a brown chore jacket, which features a "JFG" patch branding on the front left side across the chest. The outerwear piece is reminiscent of a Dickie Eisenhower brown chore jacket.

Other than outerwear jackets, the collection also serves loungewear in the form of cozy sweatsuits that include crewnecks and sweatpants. The crewneck features New Balance branding and a graphic of a kid rocking the aforementioned Pink 9060s shoes. The sweatpants, on the other hand, spell out "Inside Voices" on the right leg on the downwards side.

The full collection is yet to be revealed on the official e-commerce site of Joe Freshgoods. However, JFG has confirmed that it will be dropping on May 17, 2022.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia