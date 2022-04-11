List of 20 sneakers releasing this week

Sneakerheads are gearing up for a fantastic week ahead with multiple pairs of sneakers dropping from revered brands including Nike, Adidas, ASICS, Converse, and New Balance. With over 20 releases scheduled this week, it is going to be difficult to focus on just one. Long-awaited collaborations like the Jordan x Union Los Angeles, Nike x Polaroid and Converse x Nike will finally be launching, and fans cannot wait.

20 sneakers launching this week that were worth the wait

We have listed the 20 releases you must keep an eye on if you are a fan of sneakers. We are revealing all the important details of the upcoming launches, where to buy them, pricing, and more.

1) Converse x A-COLD-WALL Aeon Active CX

Ultecos Group @ultecos Converse x A-Cold-Wall sneaker collab delivers future-ready silhouette that’s very little All Star Converse x A-Cold-Wall sneaker collab delivers future-ready silhouette that’s very little All Star https://t.co/fz1rPzitFF

The Converse x A-COLD-WALL Aeon Active CX sneakers will be launching on Nike SNKRS and Converse's official e-commerce store on April 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST. The listed price will be $160 USD.

2) Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low

Originally scheduled for release on April 5, 2022, the Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers were delayed. The sneakers are now set to release on Nike, SNKRS and a few select skate shops on April 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST for $120.

3) Nike Air Max 90 G “Leopard”

GrindSky @grindskyph



Release Date: Apr 12th, 2022 (Tuesday)

Color: Laser Orange/Black/Sail/Jade Aura

Mens: $150

Style Code: DH3042-800



#ToTheSkies Nike Air Max 90 G "Leopard"Release Date: Apr 12th, 2022 (Tuesday)Color: Laser Orange/Black/Sail/Jade AuraMens: $150Style Code: DH3042-800 Nike Air Max 90 G "Leopard"Release Date: Apr 12th, 2022 (Tuesday)Color: Laser Orange/Black/Sail/Jade AuraMens: $150Style Code: DH3042-800#ToTheSkies https://t.co/mcM0z2j9b2

The Nike Air Max is dressing up in leopard print for the Nike Air Max 90 G rendition. The sneakers are set to release on Nike's official e-commerce site on April 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. EDT for $150 USD. The shoes can be bought in the following colorway in the United States- Laser Orange, Black, Sail, Jade Aura.

4) Nike Air Max 1 Golf “Tiger”

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at a new upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Golf "Tiger" Official Look at a new upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Golf "Tiger" https://t.co/VK3490hC8c

Bringing Nike's tally to four, the Nike Air Max 1 golf sneakers are being released in a tiger print iteration. The shoes, with their unique colorway of Clay Orange, Black, Sail, and Jade Aura, can be bought in-store at Nike US for $140 USD starting April 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. EDT.

5) Nike Air Max 97 G “Zebra”

GrindSky @grindskyph



Release Date: Apr 12th, 2022 (Tuesday)

Color: Black/Sail/Jade Aura

Mens: $190

Style Code: DH1313-001



#ToTheSkies Nike Air Max 97 G "Zebra"Release Date: Apr 12th, 2022 (Tuesday)Color: Black/Sail/Jade AuraMens: $190Style Code: DH1313-001 Nike Air Max 97 G "Zebra"Release Date: Apr 12th, 2022 (Tuesday)Color: Black/Sail/Jade AuraMens: $190Style Code: DH1313-001#ToTheSkies https://t.co/I1lEiCXNDQ

Nike is going big on animal prints this week. Adding the release of the Nike Air Max 97 G in Zebra iteration to the list, these sneakers can be bought in men's adult sizes for $190. The shoes are available in the Black, Sail and Jade Aura colorway. They will release on April 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. EDT on nike.com, and in Nike stores.

6) Nike Retro GTS "Boarder Blue and Magma Orange"

The Nike Retro GTS "Boarder Blue and Magma Orange" colorway will be dropping in-store Nike US on April 12, 2022 for $65. The shoes will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. EDT in men's sizes.

7) Air Jordan 1 Mid Women’s “Sanddrift”

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS

Women's Air Jordan 1 Mid SE 'Sanddrift'

=> Ad: Dropping April 12thWomen's Air Jordan 1 Mid SE 'Sanddrift'=> bit.ly/3iJvlWD Ad: Dropping April 12thWomen's Air Jordan 1 Mid SE 'Sanddrift'=> bit.ly/3iJvlWD https://t.co/TGRDKVf4Yp

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE will be releasing in a "Sanddrift/Midnight Navy/White/Sail" colorway on April 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. GMT . The shoes will be be available to purchase in women's sizes for $135 USD at Nike SNKRS in limited quantity.

8) Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Anthracite/University Gold”

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT will be released on April 12, 2022 in a “Anthracite/University Gold-Washed Teal-Rush Pink” colorway. The product will be available for purchase for $140 at Nike's official e-commerce store in a color-blocking pattern.

9) Nike Air Max 97 SE

SoleInsider @SoleInsider A Closer Look At The Nike Air Max 97 SE releasing April 13th, 2022 A Closer Look At The Nike Air Max 97 SE releasing April 13th, 2022 https://t.co/ublJJ1wyeb

The Nike Air Max 97 SE will be releasing on April 13, 2022 in Nike Stores US for $200 in mens sizes. The shoes will be released in a 'Black / Off Noir' colorway while carrying the iconic Air Max sole.

10) Nike Air Trainer 1 Utility “Light Smoke Grey”

Nike Air Trainer 1 is releasing in a 'Light Smoke Grey and Honeydew' colorway on April 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST. The shoes can be availed on Nike SNKRS for $150.

11) Air Max 95 "Summit White and Wolf Grey"

Air Max 95 "Summit White and Wolf Grey" (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Max 95 is releasing another colorway in "Summit White and Wolf Grey" for $175. The sneakers will be releasing on Nike SNKRS on April 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST with iconic air max units visible upon the sole.

12) ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 “Abbey Stone”

ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 “Abbey Stone”(Image via ASICS)

The ASICS UB3-S GEL- Nimbus 9 is releasing in a "Abbey Stone/ Champagne" colorway on April 14, 2022 for £165. The shoes can be availed in women's sizes on the official e-commerce site of ASICS and a few selected retailers such as Asphalt gold.

13) ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 "Stonewash"

ASICS UB3-S GEL-Nimbus 9 "Stonewash" (Image via ASICS)

The ASICS UB3-S GEL- Nimbus 9 is releasing in a "Stonewash/ Lint" colorway on April 14, 2022 for £165 in women's sizes. The shoes will be available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of ASICS, asics.com, and a few selected retailers such as Asphalt gold.

14) ASICS UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 "Rum Raisin"

UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 "Rum Raisin" (Image via ASICS)

The ASICS UB3-S GEL- Nimbus 9 is releasing in a "Rum Raisin/ Green Sheen" colorway on April 14, 2022 for £165 in men's sizes. The shoes will be available for purchase on the official ASICS webstore, along with a few selected retailers such as Asphalt gold.

15) UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 "Piedmont Grey"

UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 "Piedmont Grey" (Image via ASICS)

The ASICS UB3-S GEL- Nimbus 9 is releasing in a "Piedmont Grey/ Aruba Blue" colorway on April 14, 202 in men's sizes for £165. The shoes will be available for purchase on the official ASICS webstore, asics.com, along with a few selected retailers such as Asphalt gold.

16) Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mushroom”

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mushroom” On The Way＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mushroom”

Style Code: DO6682-200

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBA Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mushroom” On The Way＞＞Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mushroom”Style Code: DO6682-200Release Date: 2022Price: TBA https://t.co/zWLUkSNNpg

This long-teased Air Force 1 edition is finally seeing the light of day in an ombre pattern with the "Ale Brown and Sanddrift" colorway for $100. The shoes will be released on April 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST on Nike SNKRS.

17) Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

Nice Kicks @nicekicks Check out the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Year of the Tiger” on the way. Check out the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Year of the Tiger” on the way. 🐯 https://t.co/NstBl4IqkS

The "Year of the Tiger" Air Force 1 Low-s are releasing on April 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. GMT on Nike SNKRS in women's sizes. The shoes will be available to purchase for $130 in a 'Sail/White/University Gold/University Gold' colorway.

18) Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 550 “Conversations Amongst Us”

Teased by Joe Freshgoods, the New Balance 550 “Conversations Amongst Us” is finally releasing on the New Balance webstore on April 15, 2022 for $110 as a part of the Converse "Green Leaf" project.

19) Union Los Angeles x Air Jordan 2 “Rattan”

Ovrnundr @Ovrnundr



Photo: Union Los Angeles x Nike Air Jordan 2 “Rattan” official images. Releasing Friday April 15th, retailing for £210 / $225, style code DN3802-200. Available exclusively through store.unionlosangeles.com Photo: @soleheatonfeet Union Los Angeles x Nike Air Jordan 2 “Rattan” official images. Releasing Friday April 15th, retailing for £210 / $225, style code DN3802-200. Available exclusively through store.unionlosangeles.comPhoto: @soleheatonfeet https://t.co/LFjJnvvF9p

Union Los Angeles is collaborating with Air Jordan to launch a "Rattan" colorway for the classic sneakers on the official webstore of Union Los Angeles on April 15, 2022 for $225. The pair can also be bought upon Nike SNKRS and a few selected retailers.

20) Air Jordan 7 “Sapphire”

The Air Jordan 7 sneakers will be launching on Nike SNKRS in the "Sapphire" colorway to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the title-winning design. The product will be available to purchase for $210 starting April 16, 2022.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee