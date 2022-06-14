5 popular New Balance 2002R colorways released in 2022

The evolution of the New Balance 2002R silhouette is happening in 2022. For the uninitiated, these high-end runners vanished as swiftly as they emerged in 2010s. Initially over budget and undervalued by the public led to a decline in its popularity. However, these shoes made a comeback a few years later in 2020 with a fresh new look and a more accessible profile.

The sneakers eventually broke into the market in 2021 thanks to some well-timed partnerships and GRs. Taking it ahead, dozens of new colours have already been created this year. As the model continues to rise to prominence in the sneaker world, it's time to look back on 2002R's popular releases of 2022.

Five exciting New Balance 2002R colorways dropped in 2022

1) Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 2002R Conversation Amongst Us

Take a closer look at the Conversation Amongst Us colorway (Image via NB)

During the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago, renowned designer Joe Freshgoods made headlines by unveiling his first signature edition, the New Balance 992 "Don't Be Mad."

In 2022, the designer once again joined forces with New Balance as the design director for his exclusive assortment and campaign named "Conversations Amongst Us.” The assortment also released a newly fashioned 2002R sneaker.

The collab’s description on NB's official website reads,

“Joe Freshgoods looks to the natural conversations, verbal and non-verbal, happening in the Black community as a way to connect, reflect, and express shared thoughts and experiences.”

The pair was constructed of tough and robust weaves and suede in a cream colorway with gold and black elements. The composition was completed with a white footbed placed just above a gum rubber outsole underneath. These pairs were delivered in bespoke shoeboxes and came along with supplementary laces for different styles.

Speaking about his idea behind the design of these shoes, Joe Freshgoods said,

“This project is a bit different for me. It isn't just an apparel and footwear collection. It's a timestamp and a deep dive into the importance of communication and community. I wanted to approach this from a different lens from how brands usually celebrate and spotlight Black people. Conversations Amongst Us isn't a marketing blurb, it's simply the truth.”

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 2002R “Conversations Amongst Us” footwear pieces dropped on April 15. Priced at $150 per pair, they are easily accessible via the online stores of NB as well as some affiliated sellers.

2) Atmos x New Balance 2002R Shibuya Rat

Take a closer look at the Shibuya Rat colorway (Image via Atmos)

Earlier this year, Atmos and NB joined forces on a "Shibuya Rat" special run of 2002R silhouettes.

The Atmos x New Balance 2002R "Shibuya Rat" was dressed in an ice palette of soft greys, blues, and teal. Mesh, suede, and hairy sections were used in the structure. Here, the hairy elements were a nod to Tokyo rats. Rat paw impressions were also integrated into the mid-panel patches as well as on the graphic insoles, which further contributed to the "Shibuya Rat" concept.

The white midsoles with N-ERGY padding and blue outer sole units added a perfect finish to the design elements.

The Atmos x New Balance 2002R “Shibuya Rat” colorway was made public on Saturday, May 28. These pairs were exclusive on the Atmos’ e-commerce website. Only a few select NB stores sold these shoes.

3) The Basement x New Balance 2002R Earth Brown

The Basement, a London-based community network, stepped into its much-anticipated New Balance collaboration with their "Earth Brown" take on the Boston brand's acclaimed 2002R style.

The launch finally came this year after leaked photographs of both Green and Grey 2002Rs originally surfaced in the middle of last year.

The Basement x NB 2002R "Earth Brown" sported a subtle blend of brown and taupe tones built with a selection of tough materials like water-repellent nubuck and textured rubber.

The black toe brackets, corresponding heel guards, and rigorous outsole units were backed by 3M panels. The design was completed with The Basement branding on the heel, tongue, lace tips, and insole, as well as NB’s epochal "N" logo on the uppers.

The Basement x New Balance 2002R "Earth Brown" edition was launched on April 24, at 3pm BST. The shoes were exclusively sold via The Basement's digital community. All interested buyers had to become members of the label’s community first before gaining access to the drop.

4) GANNI x New Balance 2002R Collection

Two distinct colorways were released in collab with GANNI (Image via Twitter/@Sole Retriever)

The shoe label appears to have spent the last few years polishing their brand reputation and bringing themselves back to the general public. New Balance appears to cover all bases by partnering with recording artists like Aminé, designers like Joe Freshgoods, and even premium labels like Auralee.

Another recent entry on the list was its first-ever tie-up with GANNI to release their GANNI x New Balance 2002R pack. GANNI is a popular Danish brand acclaimed for its affordability and high quality.

GANNI merged grayscale and gradient for the New Balance 2002R, and offered a fresh take on their collaborative silhouette. Both colorways boasted a green outsole, with grey and ivory as the primary hues on the uppers. The bottom had an all "GANNI" pattern that complemented the tongue tab's emblem.

The GANNI x New Balance 2002R footwear pack was dropped on April 13. Each exclusive pair was sold for $150. The collection was available via NewBalance.com as well as from the GANNI web store.

5) New Balance 2002R Protection Pack

Three colorways released under Protection Pack 2022 (Image via NB)

The New Balance 2002R "Protection Pack" from the previous year was one of the brand's greatest 2021 ventures.

Once again in 2022, the brand released another New Balance 2002R "Protection Pack" to keep up with the trend. The fresh pack introduced three new colorways, namely "Vintage Orange," "Pink," and "Purple," which the extended the catalogue of one of the most beloved GR silhouettes of the shoe company.

These sets of The New Balance 2002R "Protection Pack" all had the same design as the original version, which was a "wearable relic" that has been "eroded," as explained by designer Yue Wu.

The rusty orange variant was unquestionably the best of the trio, but the other two, purple and pink, equally impressed sneakerheads.

This complete collection was dropped on the e-commerce website of NB and with a few select sellers on April 1, for $150 per pair.

