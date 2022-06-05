New Balance 2002R Good Vibes Pack: Price, where to buy and more details

With launches like the "Protection Pack" and Joe Freshgoods' "Conversations Amongst Us," New Balance has maintained its iconic 2002R style in the headlines pretty much all season. The "Good Vibes Pack", currently being offered by the American sneaker giant, borrows heavily from its collaborative collection.

The New Balance 2002R “Good Vibes Pack” made its debut more recently on Saturday, June 4. The latest launch happened overseas, and is currently available via the e-commerce website of Atmos Tokyo. These pairs are introduced with a retail price tag of $125 or 16,280 JPY.

Fans are advised to keep a watchful eye out for a wider release of these pairs, which can happen anytime soon via the New Balance online store.

New Balance 2002R Good Vibes Pack took cues from Kawasaki Ninja 993 shoes

Take a closer at the Good Vibes edition of NB (Image via Sportskeeda)

The color palette chosen for these new 2002R shoes is sure to please NB enthusiasts, taking cues from the Kawasaki x New Balance 993 that first debuted in 2012.

The maximum uppers of the pairs are wrapped in high-quality suedes. Along with suedes, full grain leather and mesh are also employed to make some parts of these shoes.

Bearing a resemblance to the Kawasaki Ninja 993 iteration, the base layer of mesh is fashioned in black. The solid black mesh is then covered with green suede overlays. To add more details, the subtle off-white details are added to the forefoot.

Green suede is prominent around the toe boxes, on the medial sides, and on some parts of the tongue. While the black mesh, on the other hand, can be seen on the toe boxes, some parts of the tongue, and on the collars.

The New Balance branding sits on the tongue tags in black. The highly coveted “N” logo is placed on the side rails of the shoes. The “N-ERGY” labeling is stamped inside these N-logos in matching green tones. Obviously, these markings are a nod to the N-ERGY cushioning mechanism fixed in the sole section. Ultimately, the metallic silver finish of heel tabs and NB emblem on heels accomplishes the look.

N-ergy cushioning from NB is a devised, supportive thermoplastic gel that is both robust and flexible. This padding provides rapid shock absorption and elasticity return in the heel, as well as a seamless movement from the heel to the mid-foot enabling impact dispersion.

Sneaker geeks hold onto your horses for the wider release of “Good Vibes Pack”.

What else is happening with New Balance?

The New Balance 2002R has swiftly established itself as one of the most intricate designs from the century-old brand. Bryant Giles, a multi-hyphenate artist, has revamped the mule form of the silhouette.

Most of the top is constructed of lighter weight canvases, with some flexible and airy mesh near the tongue. The breathability of this element, however, comes nowhere close in contrast to the lack of a heel area.

Giles employs multiple graphics to cover the soft cream-colored New Balance features, with numerous expressions and facial emotions. Underfoot, the sole unit of the 2002R circumvents any and all hand-drawn artwork in favour of a sleek off-white scheme that is ideal for the spring season.

As of now, most details of these forthcoming mules are kept undisclosed by the sneaker behemoth. All those eyeing these chic mules can sign up on the brand’s official website for quick updates.

