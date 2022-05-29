Where to buy New Balance 2002R Black runners? Release date, price and more details explored

Since New Balance has continued to refine the New Balance 2002R with long-time partners like Atmos and Joe Freshgoods, the Boston-based shoe manufacturer is now gearing up for its own exclusive remastered edition of the highly coveted runner.

The upcoming edition, titled "Hiking Pack," will be offering three new designs. The New Balance 2002R Black colorway included in the Hiking Pack is expected to land on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The pairs will be dropped for $120 each via the e-commerce website of New Balance and a few select sellers.

New Balance 2002R Black are included in the Hiking Pack 2022

The New Balance 2002R Black features outdoor-friendly colors as well as hiking-ready improvements.

The shoe manufacturer's "Hiking Pack" expands with a "Black" colorway after releasing two other hues. The shoe is centered on a monochromatic aesthetic, with accents of purple and green that enhance the rugged style.

The all-new hiking upgrade given to the 2002R boasts superior quality black suedes. These suedes are coupled with premium mesh and leather that adds more appeal to the bold look of the uppers. They impart a resistant look as well as a sturdy feel.

The perforated toe boxes are outlined with the Toe Protect support elements. The Toe Protect's labeling is highlighted on the forefoot with a green that promises authenticity. Adjacent to the toe boxes, the N logo is added in green.

The black backdrop is further accented with the silver metal eyelets, which hold attractive purple laces.

Moving on, the black mesh can be seen on the sides and around the collar area, alongside leathers. Around the collar, the typical 2002R marking is done. The heel tabs of the shoes are decorated with eye-catching green.

The best part of this mix is the NERGY-assisted midsole. To complement the color palette of these shoes, the midsole continues in black, purple, and green. The NERGY labeling is again done using green on the medial sides of the midsoles.

小言 @ko_go_to Joining the “Brown” and “Beige” pairs, New Balance will also be releasing a “Black” colorway of their hiking-themed 2002R silhouette inspired by those found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.＞＞



New Balance 2002R

Style Code: M2002RWN

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBA Joining the “Brown” and “Beige” pairs, New Balance will also be releasing a “Black” colorway of their hiking-themed 2002R silhouette inspired by those found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.＞＞New Balance 2002RStyle Code: M2002RWNRelease Date: 2022Price: TBA https://t.co/DYJyk7iJbH

Ultimately, the black midsoles are stamped with the New Balance's branding, which completes the look.

If you're planning any trip to the mountains or love trekking, these $120 New Balance 2002R shoes will be perfect. Keep a watchful eye on these shoes arriving on June 18.

The other two colorways released under this Hiking Pack are "Light Tan/Salmon" and "Brown/Black." The details of these two impending releases are still awaited.

Explore more about other upcoming releases of New Balance

New Balance recently unveiled another take on its 2002R silhouettes. Dubbed Grape Leaf, the running shoes are expected to arrive in the coming weeks. These shoes will be sold for $120 through the online stores of New Balance.

In addition to this, the sneaker genius also teased its collaborative project with thisisneverthat. New Balance once again joined forces with the Korean streetwear label for their fresh take on the 1906R style.

Although these kicks' release dates and price details are kept undercover for now, these runners are presumed to be released in the coming months. Fans will have to hold onto their horses until further updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Suchitra