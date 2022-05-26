Where to buy New Balance 990v3 Sea Salt? Release date, price and more explored

Every year, New Balance tries to give its diverse lifestyle silhouettes a good long run, and 2022 seems to be no exception for its 990v3 style. With partnerships and individual releases, the design has seen a slew of different hues, which is expected to expand with the addition of this fresh "Sea Salt" iteration.

The Sea Salt edition is a component of Teddy Santis' debut “MADE in USA” collection as the sneaker label's creative director. The latest 990v3 rendition will drop on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 10.00 am EST. All NB aficionados can grab their shoes via the e-commerce webstore of New Balance for $210.

Other retailers like Bodega, Sneaker Politics, Saint Alfred, Feature, and Extra Butter are also expected to offer the Sea Salt colorway of 990v3 sneakers.

New Balance 990v3 Sea Salt shoes are a part of Teddy Santis’ MADE in USA collection

Teddy Santis, the founder of Aime Leon Dore, introduced a Sea Salt colorblocking on three famous models, namely 990v1, 990v2, and 990v3, in his second batch of MADE in USA staples. The 990v3 style is likely the most sought-after among the 990 runner variants.

The product description on the New Balance’s official website reads,

“The 990’s original designers were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The finished product more than lived up to its billing. When it hit shelves for the first time in 1982 the 990 sported an elegantly understated grey colorway, and a then unheard of three-figure price tag. There have been updates to the design since ’82, and more color options, but the 990’s aspirational status symbol aura has never changed. Simply put, the 990 is the shoe so good, that we’ve never stopped making it.”

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Teddy Santis continues to roll out his debut MADE in USA collection with a New Balance 990v3 in Sea Salt and Rain Cloud 🧂🌧 bit.ly/3MpNiGR Teddy Santis continues to roll out his debut MADE in USA collection with a New Balance 990v3 in Sea Salt and Rain Cloud 🧂🌧 bit.ly/3MpNiGR https://t.co/PgAggzsUuL

Santis favours simple yet dramatic colour palettes, and this is exactly what he did with the revamped version.

The Sea Salt hue covers the mesh base and most of the leather reinforcements, while Rain Cloud tones strike the collars, toe boxes, and N logos in controlled doses.

The ribbed black tongues, which are combined with red New Balance lettering and midsoles, which feature a cream mould to the back, give a small touch of a retro look, which adds even more juxtaposition. Finally, the white insoles of the kicks are stamped with NB markings.

More about the forthcoming releases of New Balance

Just a day after the release of the aforementioned silhouette, the sneaker mastermind will debut its collaborative shoes designed together with the established retail chain DTLR. As a component of their latest collaboration, the two have reimagined the popular 990v3 silhouette. These lively 'Miami Drive' pairs are great for hot summer days.

The DTLR x New Balance 990v3 'Miami Drive' styles are intended to be released on Friday, May 27, 2022. These shoes will be available through DTLR's online store and a few select DTLR outlets. Each pair will cost $195 and will be available in men's sizes only.

Edited by Saman