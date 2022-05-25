Where to buy Jaden Smith x New Balance Sunset Chaser pack? Release date, price and more explored

After their playful “Trippy Summer” footwear collection in 2021, Jaden Smith has once again joined forces with genius sneaker brand New Balance for their forthcoming sneaker project. Titled “Sunset Chaser,” the duo’s new pack offerings will feature two distinct colorways of the fan-favorite Vision Racer silhouette.

The Jaden Smith x New Balance “Sunset Chaser” edition is all set to hit New Balance’s e-commerce website on Friday, May 27, at 10.00 am ET. Both the pairs will arrive on the site with retail price tags of $149.99. Sneaker geeks can take a closer lookk at the Vision Racer collection via the shoe label’s website.

Jaden Smith x New Balance “Sunset Chaser” introduces two new colorways of Vision Racer style

Although a lot has changed since last year, Jaden Smith and NB's partnership continues to woo their diehard fans.

The collab’s description reads:

“Fashion designer, musician, artist, activist, human. Here to inspire the next generation. Here to change the future. Here to save the world. Jaden Smith is inspiring us to do better every day. Starting with today.”

The upcycled materials are used to make the uppers. The upper base material employed is a vegan replacement for traditional leather created from PU positioned over a thin layer of polyester. The slender polyester underlays of the uppers comprise 60 percent of the recycled polyester.

Furthermore, the ecologically conscious insoles contain largely repurposed content. The foam in the heel carrier makes up for the dual density insert. These insert foams are composed of castor bean oil, recycled foam, recycled rubber, and virgin PU.

The heel carrier is constituted of 98 percent residual foam and rubber from the manufacturing process. Eventually, the midsole will have a 5% EVA regrind, which aims to reduce waste.

Lastly, the upper textile, upper lining, and tongue textiles are made of 100% recycled polyester. The recycled polyester used as part of these designs comes from post-consumer plastic rather than oil.

The shoe description on the New Balance website reads:

“The unique creative spark of Jaden Smith transforms itself into the ‘Sunset Chaser.’ Jaden’s signature model combines elements of the sleek, ultra-modern X-Racer and the Oxford-inspired 1700 walking shoe into a fashion-forward hybrid."

Jaden's striking sneakers will appear styled in pink and purple gradients for this drop, driven by the sunset hues prominent in the artist's album artwork throughout his discography.

The segmented over-sized midsoles, as well as the polyester overlays, are designed in black and white. The black and white backdrops of the two Vision Racers are then carefully adorned with pink and purple all over.

The Sunset Chaser labeling replaces the traditional NB branding beneath the soles of these vegan-friendly shoes.

Explore more about the recent collaborative projects of New Balance

The running shoe specialist was recently associated with contemporary streetwear label Joe Freshgoods. The renowned designer from the West side of Chicago created a capsule collection with NB, titled “Inside Voices.”

Most recently, the duo dropped the latest instalment of their recurring collaboration, which featured Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 9060 “Penny Cookie Pink” sneakers. Marked at $179.99, these unisex pairs were released on the shoe brand’s webstore.

