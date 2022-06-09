Where to buy Stone Island X New Balance TDS RC Elite shoes? Price and more details explored

New Balance has been actively collaborating in 2022, and the most recent on this list is Stone Island. After impressing sneakerheads with their footwear launch in 2021, the two partners have come together once again .

This newly surfaced Stone Island x New Balance RC Elite shoes have their release date under covers, as of now. But, as per a few insider reports, these pairs are expected to drop with a retail price tag of $220. Following the drop, fans will be able to purchase them via the e-commerce stores of both Stone Island and New Balance.

Stone Island X New Balance TDS RC Elite shoes are reimagined in electrifying neon green shades

Stone Island, which was founded in 1982, had become a household name in Europe and Japan before finding its way to the United States. Over the last decade, they've collaborated with brands like Supreme, Nike, and New Balance, the last of which assisted in the development of the label's most recent footwear offering, the New Balance TDS RC Elite.

The aforementioned silhouette is covertly prepping for its comeback following a successful debut in the Autumn of 2021. But unlike previous iterations, which concentrated mostly on neutral tones, this latest model features a more dynamic colour scheme, with neon green mesh inlays. The first glimpse at the pair was posted by a popular sneaker geek, namely @Ready2Cop, on its Instagram handle.

These upcoming shoes will feature suede and mesh construction on top. Shades of brown, neon green, and creamy whites have been used to make the uppers.

The vibrant-green premium mesh can be seen on the toe boxes as well as on the medial side, followed by the suede browns that outline these green meshes perfectly. Stone Island’s protruding signature logo appears on the toe boxes, which is made using white tints. The highly coveted N-logo, on the other hand, is located next to the Stone Island insignia and is designed with brown leathers.

Adjacent to the toes, the eyestays are covered in suede and adorned with creamy white laces. The inner lining of the kicks is also crafted with these creamy tones.

Finally, the hefty white outsoles complete the look.

Other New Balance releases that are expected to drop soon

The running shoe specialist also recently joined hands with Bryant Giles for the launch of a fresh take on their most sought-after 2002R silhouette. Fashioned with olive green canvas uppers, the shoe boasts a chunky off-white outsole. The pairs are embellished with embroideries of colorful threads all over.

Although most details of this upcoming 2002R has been kept secret, they are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Alongside these 2002Rs, the duo also worked upon an innovative and stylish 2002R mule. The mule-ish take on NB’s retro runner shoes was recently unveiled by a sneaker insider, namely @prvt.selection, which showcased these creamy toned mules made with canvas textiles as well as premium knits on some parts. Fans will soon be able to catch these printed mules on NB’s online store.

More recently, the brand also gave a “Grape Leaf” makeover to its 2002R style. Priced at $120, these shoes are expected to drop in the coming weeks on NB's e-commerce website.

