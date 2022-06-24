Where to buy PaperBoy Paris x BEAMS x New Balance sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

In tandem with the French sandwich adicionados PaperBoy Paris and Japanese fashion label Beams, New Balance is collaborating for a Made in UK footwear series. The latest collaboration sneakers are a tribute to the Boston-based footwear label' iconic and historic Flimby factory as it marks its 40th anniversary this year.

The iconic Flimby factory is situated in the United Kingdom, which is why the collaboration is titled Made in UK. The collaborative collection offers two New Balance footwear silhouettes, which were made available at PaperBoy's Paris store on June 21, 2022, at 10 am CEST. An international release date is yet to be announced by the involved labels.

More about the newly released PaperBoy Paris x BEAMS x New Balance Made in UK footwear collection

PaperBoy Paris x BEAMS x New Balance Made in UK footwear collection (Image via @parispaperboy/Instagram)

The upcoming collaborative collection takes over iconic and classic releases that were developed in the town of Flimby, England - the NB1500 and NB920.

Both silhouettes are dressed in mismatched styles and feature similar branding. The material and colorway of both the sneakers are almost alike as the suede and mesh construction is seen over at the uppers of the sneakers, while NB's signature motif is dressed in gray.

The shoes' premium suede, mesh, and leather are dressed in icy blue accents with various shades of grey throughout the shoe. A small pop of light blue helm also appears on the sneakers to enhance the palette.

The co-branding logo is accentuated over both of the silhouettes, as they appear over the tongues and lateral sides. The logo is also likely to be present on the sockliners, though images available at the time do not confirm that.

Talking about the silhouettes individually, the collaborative NB920 runners silhouette arrives in a mismatched tonal color blocking pattern. The upper base of the shoes is constructed out of high-quality mesh clad in white, which is accentuated with suede, leather, and reflective panels to enhance the look.

The most prominent features occur over the tongue tabs as they arrive in mismatched branding, with the right shoe accentuating a "new balance paperboy" lettering and the left shoe accentuating a "new balance beams" lettering. The look is completed with silver metallic lace dubraes.

The NB1500 silhouette features a similar mismatched tonal makeup. However, it is given an extra flair with the addition of dark and light blue injections across the inner lining and exteriors, respectively. The suede panel is constructed in PB1500 style, which is fixed over the lateral heel. The shoes also carry a similar mismatched tongue branding.

The sneakers are then accompanied by a guitar pick-shaped hangtag, which features PaperBoy graphic details.

The SS22 Paperboy x Beams offering sits atop the NB's ABZORB midsoles. The offerings have been released at the French retailer's physical store, which is located at 137 Rue Amelot, 75011 Paris, France. Although not announced by the label's yet, fans can expect an online and international release soon.

