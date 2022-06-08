Where to buy Crocs Classic Crush sandals? Price and more details explored 

In recent months, Crocs has launched several trendy styles, proving that the label is much more than just ordinary comfy footwear. The Classic Crush Sandal, the brand's newest model, is a go-to essential that fits every summer wardrobe, making it ideal for casual walks or lazy summer outings.

The latest Classic Crush sandals are easily purchasable via the online store of the clogs label. If you wish to own a pair of chunky sandals for your beach getaway, check out these $49.99 clogs footwear.

The footwear brand dropped these pieces in a wide variety of sizes. The women’s sizes ranging from 6 to 12 and men’s sizes ranging from 4 to 13 are offered on the brand's website.

Crocs introduced Classic Crush sandals in three versatile colors

Bone colorway of the Classic Crush Sandals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unlike Crocs' earlier designs, which are more laid-back, the latest design boasts a "chunky" aesthetic inspired by high fashion. As an outcome, the brand has marketed the sandals as the ideal footwear for any springtime ensemble.

The product description of Classic Crush Sandals on the Crocs’ official website reads,

“For a fresh new take on your favorite sandal, look to the Classic Crush Sandal. Featuring added height and a bold design, this dynamic new sandal features the popular and versatile two-strap design, plus Jibbitz™ holes on the sandal straps for personalization. The Crocs comfort you love, plus an extra dose of height, attitude, and style.”

This new style has been introduced in three colorways: Black, Bone, and Digital Violet. The label's soft and deeper shades perfectly complement every mood and taste.

Take a closer look at the three colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Their extra-thick bottoms, sleek contours, and modest labeling enable them to be combined with a wide range of outfits. The top straps of the footwear are Jibbitz friendly, allowing the users to personalize their sandals with their favorite charms.

The chunky outsoles of these silhouettes give it an edgier feel with more breathability and comfort, which the Crocs fans admire the most.

Get your Classic Crush sandals from crocs.com, which come with an affordable price tag of $49.99.

More about the recent releases of Crocs

Apart from this, the clogs brand recently launched its Pollex Clogs in partnership with the renowned designer Salehe Bembury. The designer rose to prominence after working with New Balance in 2021 and gave his quirky and artistic touch to the shoe company’s iconic 574 Yurt style.

Bembury revamped the Pollex Clogs and released them in distinctive hues: Stratus, Urchin, and Crocodile colorways. These pollex clogs were dropped on May 24, 2022. They are priced at $85. Click here to find out more.

Another of its recent launches was with Awake NY. These sandals were a tribute to contemporary artists and local craftsmen. They adorned the basic grayish clogs with splashes of brilliant colors, mainly pink, blue, and yellow, embracing the handmade patterns. These pairs witnessed the global release on May 25, the very next day of the aforementioned Pollex style.

They were also put for sale on Footlocker’s official website on May 27. Released in full family sizes, the adult sandals were sold for $69.99, while the kids' and infants' sizes were marked at $49.99 and $44.99 per pair, respectively. To know more, click here.

