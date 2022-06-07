4 exciting Birkenstock collabs of 2022

Birkenstock, a German shoe company widely recognised for its cork soles and minimalist aesthetics, has built a reputation for creating durable, adaptable, and ergonomic footwear. Most recently, on June 3, the label dropped its impressive collaboration with Staud.

Other collabs released this year include Dior, Manolo Blahnik and AEDER Error.

Four head-turning partnerships of Birkenstock, debuting in 2022

1) Birkenstock X STAUD

Collaboration with STAUD (Image via STAUD)

Birkenstock has paired up with STAUD, a California-based company, for a holiday collection that looks so promising that each piece can be expected to become a wardrobe essential in the long run.

The limited-edition collection features two sandal styles, 12 ready-to-wear outfits, and two handbags, each of which is within $500 and flawlessly mixes STAUD's refined stye with Birkenstock’s nearly 250-year legacy.

For instance, the fan-favourite Arizona and Gizeh Big Buckle Flats, both of which cost around $190, have been reinterpreted in Italian croc-embossed leather with gleaming silver and gold fasteners.

The apparel selections, which are the most flamboyant of the entire catalogue, experiment with style and texture. The Hyacinth Eyelet Dress costs a whopping $495, whereas the Dana dress is marked at $195.

The Croc-textured and Beaded shoulder bags are priced at $275 and $295, respectively.

The complete assortment is available in the e-commerce stores of Birkenstock, STAUD, and Nordstrom. Check out the whole range here.

2) Dior X Birkenstock

Collaboration with Dior (Image via Birkenstock)

Dior and Birkenstock collaborated earlier this year on a playful, stylish collection of new re-interpreted classics.

The "DIOR by BIRKENSTOCK" collection was created in collaboration with iconic designer Kim Jones, who is recognised for his allegories to Mr. Dior's legacy.

The collab’s selection refreshed iconic styles with modern color schemes and playful features. "DIOR by BIRKENSTOCK" was a gorgeous monument to the house's tradition and Birkenstock's unrivalled utilitarian aspects, and was impeccably structured and improved.

The Dior Men's 2022-2023 Collection was presented at Place de la Concorde to a pat on the back, embodying the DNA of both Mr. Dior and the iconic Birkenstock designs.

The limited edition capsule was accessible on Birkenstock's websites, including the runway-exclusive reinvention of the Tokio Sandal, with its hypnotic appliqué flower embroidery work, prompted by the original Dior Haute Couture outfit.

The Milano Style reinterpreted the much admired Milano Sandal, boasting a leather ankle strap, co-branded orthotic insoles, and is finished in Dior grey felt.

The Tokio Mule, a classic Birkenstock style with an impeccable form that precisely matches the purpose and shape of the foot, has also been revamped. The exquisite sewn flowers were intrigued by the Haute Couture outfit from the 1957 Dior exhibition and were hand crafted. To find out more, click here.

3) Manolo Blahnik X Birkenstock

Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock have quite a lot of similarities, the most striking being their longevity. Birkenstock was founded in 1774, whereas Blahnik recently celebrated 50 years of establishment. Both brands are known for their superior craftsmanship and have been at the forefront of pop culture for years.

In 2022, the two joined forces and created two capsule collections. Manolo Blahnik’s CEO, Kristina Blahnik, shared views the on brand’s latest collaboration in an interview at Birkenstock 1774’s Rue Saint Honoré showroom during Paris Fashion Week, saying, "“Birkenstocks are for life. And for good reason — you have them for life."

The Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock collaboration featured six shoes reinterpreted in timeless Birkenstock styles with Manolo Blahnik adornments and majestic motifs.

The collab’s description on Birkenstock’s official website reads,

“Step into the limelight with the playful palette and signature embellishments that made Manolo a household name. Inside our factory, the designer details the true elegance of our craftsmanship, bringing it centre stage with his unrivalled glamour. We are delighted to welcome Manolo Blahnik into our world and announce our most sparkling collection to date.”

The Arizona Crystal Velvet Sandals were introduced in fuchsia and blue colorways, and received Blahnik treatment with a velvety uppers, microfiber-lined French contouring and crystal-studded buckles.

The classic clog style of the Boston Crystal Velvet Sandals was revamped in velvet with a crystal-studded buckle, alongside French piping with akin leather.

Their bejewelled collection was put on the market on March 24, 2022. The prices for their collaborative pieces varied from $750 to $810, and it was readily purchasable via the e-commerce stores of both labels. The collection was also sold by select stockists.

4) Birkenstock X ADER Error

Collaboration with ADER Error (Image via Birkenstock)

ADER Error, a South Korean label, has joined forces with Birkenstock to give centuries-old footwear styles a modern twist. As part of this partnership, three of Birkenstock's most prominent designs - Arizona, Gizeh, and Milano - were all given a utilitarian makeover.

The three sandals have a cobranded sustainable PVC labeling and the brand's trademark cork sole unit, which has been enhanced with a suede leather cushioning. The bulky closures added to the top, defined as a "professional high-tech buckle" in the release, are the standout touch.

The A630 is an exception in the collection. For starters, unlike others, it does not include the term "tech" in its name, and is not a sandal. The clogs, which have been a big part of the current mule-ment, come in an all-black shade for this collaboration.

The clogs are made of water, oil, and grease-resistant components that have made them trendy among chefs, and they share the same suede leather cushion and blue co-branded tag as the other three types.

The collection was put to market on May 20, 2022, with the prices ranging from $250 to $310. Fetch them from the footwear brand’s online store.

A brief history of the Birkenstock brand

While Birkenstock sandals did not make it into high-fashion until the early 1990s, they were popular among WW2 soldiers, owing to their orthopaedic support.

The brand had its moment in the Sun when Kate Moss was spotted wearing the popular Arizona sandals. Since then, the company has been praised for its inclusive appeal and unique collaborations.

The brand owns a solid history in footwear creation, having been in business for nearly 250 years (since 1774, to be specific), making it a sought-after partner, with high-profile collaborations with everyone from Stussy to Rick Owens to Valentino.

