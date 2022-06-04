Where to buy the Birkenstock x Staud collection? Price and more details about the collab

The German footwear label, Birkenstock, has launched a collaborative collection with Los Angeles, California-based contemporary casual brand, Staud. The collaborative collection from the two labels is a summer collection dubbed the Summer Capsule Collection.

The Summer Capsule Collection offers an apparel line, a footwear line, and an accessories line, integrating the two label's ethos. The collaborative collection officially launched on the official e-commerce site of Staud, Birkenstock, and Nordstrom exclusively on June 3, 2022.

More about the newly released Birkenstock x Staud's Summer Capsule Collection

Newly released Birkenstock x Staud's Summer Capsule Collection (Image via Staud)

After LVMH's acquisition last year, German footwear label, Birkenstock, has started rolling out collaborative collections at a fast pace. Following its recent partnership with Dior's garden-inspired runway styles and Manolo Blahnik for a polka-dot and PVC-styled drop for June, the 250-year-old label has collaborated with the Californian brand, Staud for the first time.

For their debut collection, the German and L.A.-based brands have launched a feminine collection consisting of timeless pieces. The limited-edition collaborative capsule consists of handbags, ready-to-wear apparel pieces, sandals, and more, fitting Birkenstock's heritage sandal-making ethos and Staud's elevated classic-styled aesthetics.

Introducing the collection Birkenstock site reads,

"Introducing the BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Summer Capsule: a limited-edition collection of timeless, free-spirited and versatile pieces created in partnership with luxury boutique brand STAUD."

The site further gives an insight into the collection,

"Designed for effortless day-to-night dressing, the collection includes this elevated Gizeh, made with croc embossed leather, oversized buckles and STAUD’s signature contrast-stitching. Pair with STAUD dresses and separates for any and all occasions the ultimate outfit completer."

The collaborative collection offers 12 summer-ready apparel line, two shoulder bags, and two footwear options, i.e. Gizeh Big Buckle sandals and Arizona Big Buckle sandals.

Collaborative footwear collection (Image via Staud)

Starting with the footwear collection, the line offers two Birkenstock staples, the beloved Arizona Big Buckle sandals and the Gizeh Big Buckle sandals. The sandals are made in Italian croc-embossed leather uppers, natural leather insoles, cork footbeds, and EVA outsoles.

The Arizona sandals can be availed for $190 in a cognac colorway, whereas the Gizeh sandals can be availed for $190 in a black colorway on the official e-commerce sites of both labels. Both the pairs have been accentuated with the polished gold and silver hardware.

Writing about the footwear collection, Founder of Staud, Sarah Staudinger, said in an email to WWD,

“To me, a Birkenstock can give any outfit edge…I wear them year-round; when it’s cold, with socks and when it’s warm, every single day. I wanted to riff on the one shoe you could just pack on vacation and wear with every outfit."

The collaborative handbag collection comprises two styles in a total of four colorways. The two styles includes Madras Tommy Bag Patchwork Plaid and Kaia Shoulder Bag Croc Embossed.

The latter Kaia Shoulder Bag Croc Embossed can be availed for a retail price of $275 in three colorways, including - Saddle, Cream, and Black. This style complements the aforementioned footwear styles, as they are made in similar croc-embossed leather material.

The former Madras Tommy Bag Patchwork Plaid is not yet released, but is available for pre-order for $295. The bag is made in a colorful aesthetic with a patchwork pattern update. The limited-edition bag features a single flap closure and a magnetic pocket on the back.

The construction of the bag is done with rayon material, which is emblazoned with hand-applied beads and sequins. The bag has a satin inner lining and leather piping to give a chic aesthetic.

Last but not least, is the collaborative apparel line, which features eight dresses, a skirt and top set, and two sweaters. The complete collection includes -

Hyacinth Dress, which retails for $495 Hampton Sweater Summer Stripe, which retails for $295 Carina Dress, which retails for $375 Dana Dress, which retails for $195 Wells Dress Lime, which retails for $285 Shoko Sweater, which retails for $165 Sandra Dress, which retails for $350 Mini Milla Dress, which retails for $265 Mini Landry Dress, which retails for $295 Sea Skirt Patchwork Plaid, which retails for $295 Kai Top Patchwork Plaid, which retails for $235 Mini Hyacinth Dress, which retails for $395.

The clothing is offered in a bright and cool-toned color palette, which is a play on the texture and shape. Leading the collection is the Hyacinth Dress, which is covered in laces in its entirety. The Dana Dress in a multi-colored tone is a combination of poppy pink and saturated orange color scheme, which can be worn in nighttime or day.

The clothing and accessories collection can be exclusively purchased at the Staud and Nordstrom's official e-commerce site, starting Friday, June 3, 2022. Meanwhile, the footwear collection can also be availed at Birkenstock and the sites mentioned above.

