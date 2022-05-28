Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock drop 2: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Two of the most iconic footwear labels, Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik, collaborated for their debut collection in March, which launched on March 14, 2022. The collection was an instant success and sold out in a matter of hours. Now, the iconic and dynamic duo are back with another collection, which is less sophisticated and more playful.

The brands' collaborative efforts have resulted in four additional makeovers over some of the iconic silhouettes including, Boston Clogs, Rodra Sandal, and Arizona sandals. The collection is slated to release next month on June 23, 2022, at the official e-commerce Birkenstock's 1774 site and at Manolo Blahnik.

More about the upcoming Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock's second collection

The first drop by the Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock collaboration was centered around the glamorous and more sophisticated crystal buckles and embellished velvet version of Birkenstock's classic Boston and Arizona footwear styles.

For the second drop, the duo is focusing on designs that are more quirky and reasonably priced, targeting young and teenage girls. In a press release, Blahnik, expressed his excitement about the his brand doing well due to the tie-up,

“Young girls are buying our shoes like mad. It’s extraordinary. I’m really pleased.”

The designer further talked about the very successful launch of the Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock first collection, which was soon sold out and had long waiting lists,

“There are so many people all over wearing them.”

The second drop is expected to be equally successful as it is more affordable and summery in look. The second drop of the iconic collaboration focuses on PVC materials and polka-dot prints over the three classic silhouettes of Birkenstock - Arizona, Boston, and Rodra sandals.

The first style from the collaborative collection is Birkenstock's Arizona Sandals silhouette, which will be offered in two colorways, i.e., black and white. The Arizona Sandals are offered in PVC style and take cues from previous Blahnik designs.

Blahnik, in the aforementioned press release, talks about using PVC materials back in the 1970s for his footwear lines,

“I remember they weren’t very successful then. But PVC has been going strong.”

The Arizona Sandals feature PVC transparent straps over the black and white footbeds, respectively. The straps feature buckles of a similar color, matching the footbed liners. Branding is added with the "Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock" lettering over the footbed liners.

Both the black and white colorways of the PVC style Arizona footwear will be retailed at a price of $470.

The second style from the collection is the Rodra sandals, which feature a polka dot design. Blahnik himself is known for using polka dots designs on his iconic designs such as BB pump and Campari. He is now using his iconic style over the Rodra sandal of Birkenstock.

The Rodra Sandal features calf-hair over the straps to give you a soft and comfy fit all-day long. The footbed form is covered in a black base with white all-over polka dots, as opposed to footbed liners. The straps uses white hue as a base with black all-over polka dots design. The rodra sandals will be retailed at a price of $510.

Lastly, the collaborative collection will also offer Bikenstock's Boston clogs in a similar polka dot print. The Boston clogs' uppers are made out of calf-hair, and uses black and white polka dot designs. The Boston clogs will retail at a price of $540.

The Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock drop 2 will be available on both labels' official e-commerce sites on June 23, 2022.

