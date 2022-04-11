How old are Las Marías twins from American Song Contest? Arizona residents have featured in six music albums

NBC's American Song Contest will air its fourth episode on Monday. This reality TV competition will see 11 new contestants competing against each other for a place in the semifinals. They will take to the stage for the Qualifiers 4 round to showcase their talent, with four of them receiving enough votes from the national jury as well as viewers of the show advancing forward.

Mariachi duo Las Marias will be representing the state of Arizona on American Song Contest. The group consists of 21-year-old twins Maria Isabel and Maria Teresa who will be performing against other solo singers such as Branson Varde, Allen Stone, Alexis Cunningham, Bri Steves, Jared Lee, MARi, NEITHER, Savannah Keyes, and Stela Cole, alongside electronic duo The Crystal Method.

American Song Contest Mariachi duo Las Marias represent Arizona

The duo can sing a variety of compositions, including mariachi, corridos, norteñas, cumbias, and sierreño. They are known as the Mariachi duo, a genre of regional Mexican music that dates back to the 18th century in the countryside regions of Western Mexico.

According to the official bio, the group's parents were deported, and the family relocated to Nogales, where they began to take music lessons and got themselves involved in regional Mexican music and culture.

Las Marias has collaborated with many influential artists in the regional Mexican genre and are currently opening for Paquita la del Barrio, a legend in the genre. Their NBC bio reads:

"To date, they have released five albums and are currently working on their sixth. They’re proud to represent Arizona because, throughout their lifetime, they have had the opportunity to live and perform regional Mexican music throughout their beautiful state."

The American Song Contest group has released six albums, namely - Nuestra Musica in 2016, Puras de Arranque in 2017, Los Besos No Se Piden in 2018, Bella Casualidad in 2020, Nos Esquivocamos in 2021, and Cuentales in the same year. Mi Enigmo El Amor, the most popular song from their latest album, has been streamed more than 340,000 times on Spotify.

Speaking to NBC-affiliated television station KVOA, Maria Teresa said:

"We do feel some kind of pressure. There's so much talent here in Arizona, but we're honored. We are really honored and we feel like it's a privilege to be participating and representing Arizona, especially regional Mexican music and since there's not a lot of women in this genre it is a lot of pressure. But we're excited and we have to give our best performance."

The group has a massive fan following on Instagram with 109K followers, whom they keep updating with their latest music and collaborations.

Will Las Marias make it to the semifinals of American Song Contest? Tune in to the show on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on NBC to find out.

