Mariachi band performs outside Ted Cruz's home to mock his trip to Cancun

Ted Cruz left for Cancún's warm and sunny skies, leaving his constituency to deal with the bitter cold on their own. In addition to abandoning his own state in the hour of need, the family had also left behind "Snowflake," the family's little fluffball.

Not long after the winter storm hit Texas, the state's infrastructure collapsed due to mounting pressure.

Millions of citizens were left without power and water as the biting cold crippled the power grid and froze pipelines. Many Texans have even lost their lives due to the cold, either directly or via indirect means.

While most Texans (including Snowflake) had to rough it out to stay warm, Ted Cruz was with his family basking in the warm weather.

The backlash soon followed as netizens flooded Twitter with posts asking the senator to resign for failing to uphold his vow to serve the people.

In a statement made after returning to Texas, Ted Cruz said:

"It was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight, I wouldn't have done it. I understand why people are upset; leaving when so many Texans were hurting didn't feel right, and so I changed my return flight and flew back on the first available flight."

Does Ted Cruz love music?

In more recent news, a mini-concert of sorts took place outside of Ted Cruz's home when individuals got together and hired a mariachi band to play alongside the protestors who were protesting against the ridiculously high electricity bills.

The mariachi band was supposedly called in to mock his trip to Cancun, as mariachi is a genre of regional Mexican music that is played throughout the country.

According to one Reddit user, mariachi music is also commonly played at funerals in Mexico. He stated:

"Here in Mexico, it's pretty common to have mariachi at funerals. they usually play the defunct's favorite songs along with some mournful ones."

The mariachi band's significance outside senator Ted Cruz's residence was more than likely a symbolic gesture to showcase that he should resign as senator after failing to carry out his duties.

While most Twitter users seem to support the band playing outside Ted Cruz's residence, a few shared concerns about the same, following a clash of ideologies on the social media platform. Here are a few reactions:

Ted Cruz Ft. Dasani

Despite returning home to make amends for his mistakes, the senator was further ridiculed when he tried to help Texans by distributing the "Dasani" brand of water.

The Coca-Cola-owned water brand claims that salt is added to the water to enrich the taste, which in turn makes the water widely unpopular with many people.

Despite not having access to running water due to pipelines freezing, Texans claimed that they would rather not drink water than drink "Dasani."

The mistrust in the brand comes with good reason and is not just applied due to Ted Cruz distributing the water.

In 2004, the manufacture and sale of "Dasani" were banned in the United Kingdom after hazardous bromate levels were found in the water due to an inadequate purification process. Coca-Cola had to issue a mass recall, and the product was banned in the country thereafter.

They withdrew Dasani in the U.K. due to bromate (chemical that could cause an increased cancer risk).



It's unclear whether Senator Cruz will resign, but his actions surely have irked most Texans who needed his support when the storm hit.