Woman sparks outrage after painting boyfriend's Xbox 

People who own an Xbox, usually treat the console like a fragile baby. The last thing any gamer would expect or want is for the console to be randomly painted. That is, unfortunately, what happened to a fellow gamer.

A woman who goes by Hayley, on social media, wanted to do something special for her boyfriend on Valentine's day. The occasion called for an exceptional gesture. So she decided to put her own artistic spin on her boyfriend's Xbox as a surprise.

Hayley brings out the painted Xbox to her boyfriend (Image Via oatmilkgirl3/TikTok)

While custom Xboxes come with various color patterns and designs, this is usually done without the actual working components being inside the device.

Hayley trying to recreate Vincent van Gogh's - 'The Starry Night' on her boyfriend's Xbox (Image Via oatmilkgirl3/TikTok)

In a video shared on TikTok. Hayley, filmed herself painting 'The Starry Night' on her boyfriend's Xbox. The Starry Night is one of Vincent van Gogh's most famous pieces.

Using what appears to be oil or acrylic paint, Hayley decorated the console with two paint coats. She even painted over the vent grill, which is sure to cause thermal issues.

Many applauded Hayley for putting in the effort and time, while others called it an act of vandalism. The video has been viewed more than five million times. Apparently, Hayley got the idea from a similar video.

"I saw this girl paint her ps5 and I thought it was a cute idea for v-day."

From the picture, it's hard to gauge the boyfriend's feelings about the entire thing. It's no surprise that he was left speechless when the console was unveiled.

Advertisement

The boyfriend doesn't look too happy about the spray paint (Image Via oatmilkgirl3/TikTok)

Why painting and Xbox is a bad idea.

Painting an Xbox is a bad idea unless a professional is involved. The device has many sensitive and expensive parts inside that may stop working if liquid comes into contact. If paint drips or leaks into these parts, there is a strong possibility for the console to malfunction.

RT for a chance to win a Limited Edition Jordan Brand Custom Xbox One X console.



NoPurchNec. Ends 2/27. Rules: https://t.co/UEucXRuVY0 pic.twitter.com/UzZVccfUhv — Xbox (@Xbox) February 13, 2020

Even if the parts are protected, acrylic and oil are thick paints. Accidentally covering certain areas like shafts and heat vents can clog them up. This can lead to overheating issues, random reboots, and several other structural damage.

just messing with the grip on the controller, is super glue going to void my warranty? — Rix27 (@Rix27) June 29, 2016

Irrespective of the warranty period, modifying the Xbox goes against Microsoft's terms of service. Should something go wrong, the console is basically worthless.