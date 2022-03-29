American Song Contest: Fans run on mixed feelings as Jordan Smith moves to semi-finals

The second episode of American Song Contest aired on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The episode saw a fresh batch of contestants (representing different states and territories of the United States) competing to secure a place in the semi-finals. The contestant who won the Week 2 Qualifiers jury vote was Jordan Smith.

Smith certainly knows a thing or two about winning reality shows. He was the winner of The Voice Season 9 before securing the jury vote in the second episode of American Song Contest and getting a free pass to the semi-finals.

Many fans were impressed with Smith's performance in Week 2. However, some questioned the judges' and the production's decision to move professional singers forward in the competition.

American Song Contest is inspired by the show Eurovision Song Contest, a 65-year-old competition that is a hit overseas. It features 56 contestants competing against each other to win the country's vote and be crowned the winner.

Fans react to American Song Contest Jordan Smith's performance

While some fans were amazed with Jordan Smith's performance on the show, others felt there were many contestants who deserved the spot more than him.

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the episode.

#AmericanSongContest Yes Kentucky's Jordan Smith wins jury vote !!! Incredible voice and song! Well deserved of winning juries Yes Kentucky's Jordan Smith wins jury vote !!! Incredible voice and song! Well deserved of winning juries#Kentucky#AmericanSongContest

Erica @EricaSLP Jordan Smith blows me away with his powerful voice and that beautiful song. I hope he gets into the semifinals! #AmericanSongContest Jordan Smith blows me away with his powerful voice and that beautiful song. I hope he gets into the semifinals! #AmericanSongContest

jacob santos @Jakester0306 but so far 2 male ballads have been the jury qualifier lmfaooo #AmericanSongContest i told my mom before the jury result that jordan was making it through cause male ballad…duh. i wasn’t wrongbut so far 2 male ballads have been the jury qualifier lmfaooo i told my mom before the jury result that jordan was making it through cause male ballad…duh. i wasn’t wrong 😀😭 but so far 2 male ballads have been the jury qualifier lmfaooo 💀 #AmericanSongContest

Ruin🎤🤡Crown @ruincrown Another surprising choice by the jury… Congrats to Kentucky and Jordan, but there most definitely were some other artists that deserved the spot. #AmericanSongContest Another surprising choice by the jury… Congrats to Kentucky and Jordan, but there most definitely were some other artists that deserved the spot. #AmericanSongContest

#AmericanSongContest Jordan won the jury vote and was out ahead in all the public voting breakdowns we saw. He already won an NBC singing competition. The contest may already be over. Jordan won the jury vote and was out ahead in all the public voting breakdowns we saw. He already won an NBC singing competition. The contest may already be over. #AmericanSongContest

I was looking forward to the show but now it seems unfair that professional Grammy winners can compete too. Based on the fact that Michael Bolton, last week, & now Jordan Smith were selected to move forward. Sad but predictable. I was looking forward to the show but now it seems unfair that professional Grammy winners can compete too. Based on the fact that Michael Bolton, last week, & now Jordan Smith were selected to move forward. Sad but predictable. #AmericanSongContest I was looking forward to the show but now it seems unfair that professional Grammy winners can compete too. Based on the fact that Michael Bolton, last week, & now Jordan Smith were selected to move forward. Sad but predictable.

Who has made it to American Song Contest semi-finals apart from Jordan Smith?

Representing his home state of Kentucky, Jordan Smith took to the stage in Week 2 and performed his new single Sparrow.

After 11 qualifying acts performed their original songs, the jury made their decision and ranked the performances from best to worst.

Smith won the jury vote and hence earned a free-pass to reach the semi-finals of the reality singing competition.

The singer earned accolades when he won the ninth season of The Voice, during which he performed songs like Mary, Did You Know?, Chandelier, and Climb Every Mountain. Apart from winning the title, he also won $100,000 and a Republic Records recording contract.

Smith has also performed at the People's Choice Awards and various other events.

In Week 1 Qualifiers, Hueston, from Rhode Island, won the jury vote and reached the semi-finals after his performance of the ballad, Held On Too Long.

Out of the 10 remaining contestants, Oklahoma's Alexa, Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagan and Connecticut’s Michael Bolton reached the semi-finals in Week 1 (according to jury and viewer votes).

The three other contestants who have made it to the semi-finals in Week 2 (thanks to viewer votes) are yet to be announced.

American Song Contest airs every Monday at 8.00 pm ET on NBC.

