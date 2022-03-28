When will American Song Contest episode 2 air? Release date, how to vote for singers, and more explored

Week 1 of the American Song Contest has completely swayed viewers. With a series of singers performing original songs, the competition has indeed proved to be a tough one.

The second episode of NBC’s new and mega music competition is set to air on March 28. Like last week, viewers will also get to see a fresh batch of contestants in the upcoming episode as well.

The Eurovision-inspired competiton, American Song Contest, features 56 contestants who represent 50 states and six territories in the US. Contestants will receive votes from all over the country for the original composition that they will perform on the show. The winner will claim the title and a grand cash prize.

What’s new in episode 2 of the American Song Contest?

Viewers must save the air date of episode 2 of the show, as a series of beautiful performances are on their way. Last week, the network released a preview of the upcoming episode, which flashed a number of solo and duet performances from known and unknown singers.

Renowned singers like the five-time Grammy nominee Macy Gray and The Voice season 9 winner Jordan Smith will also make their appearance as contestants in the upcoming episode.

Here’s a complete list of the singers who will be seen in episode 2 of the American Song Contest:

Almira Zaky (Virginia), Broderick Jones (Kansas), Chloe Fredericks (North Dakota), Courtship (Oregon), Cruz Rock (U.S. Virgin Islands), ENISA (New York), Jocelyn (Nebraska), Jonah Prill (Montana), Jordan Smith (Kentucky), King Kyote (Maine), and Macy Gray (Ohio).

The list roughly consists of solo singers like last week. Episode 1 featured 11 music artists who competed against each other with their original compositions to win the vote of the national jury and the viewers. The singers who appeared last week were:

Minnesota’s Yam Haus (Ready to Go), Oklahoma’s Alexa (Wonderland), Arkansas’ Kelsey Lamb (Never Like This), Indiana’s UG Skywalkin (Love in the City), Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagán (Loko), Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (Beautiful World), Iowa’s Alisabeth Von Presley (Wonder), Wisconsin’s Jake’O (Feel Your Love), Mississippi’s Keyone Starr (Fire), and Wyoming’s Ryan Charles (New Boot Goofin).

Hueston, from Rhode Island, won the immediate vote of the jury for his impeccable performance of his own song, Held on Too Long. He was the only singer to clear for the semi-final rounds. Moreover, the remaining singers of his batch will find out which of the other three singers received votes to join Hueston in the semis.

Episode 2 of the American Song Contest will air on March 28 from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm EST on NBC.

