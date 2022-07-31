Where to buy Salehe Bembury x Vault by Vans footwear collection? Release date and more details explored 

The renowned designer Salehe Bembury finally revealed his collaborative lineup with the contemporary streetwear and lifestyle wear label Vault by Vans. The highly anticipated partnership, which was teased a year ago, finally took shape. The dynamic duo has flawlessly reinterpreted the label's iconic Authentic silhouette. They created an exclusive three-piece footwear collection.

The Salehe Bembury Spunge x Vault by Vans Authentic footwear pack is slated to enter the sneaker market on August 4, 2022, at 9.00 am PST. This three-piece collection will be traded by the official e-commerce store of Bembury's label Spunge. Pricing details have been kept under wraps as of now.

Salehe Bembury's Spunge x Vault by Vans footwear edition will offer three colorways

Take a closer look at the pink and blue colorways of the collaborative lineup (Image via Instagram/@vaultbyvans)

Previously, in 2022, Salehe Bembury was associated with various big names like Crocs and New Balance. The American designer has emerged as a key figure in the realm of sneakers and streetwear. Taking a step ahead in his collaborative lineup, Bembury is now gearing up for the release of his latest collection with Vault by Vans.

Salehe's new fashion brand Spunge has given a bunch of fresh colorways to the skateboarding label's Authentic silhouette. Teased over a year ago for the unfamiliar, the Spunge x Vault by Vans Authentic colorways is finally launching.

Not long ago, both labels teased their upcoming collection via their social media accounts, alongside announcing the official release date of the collab lineup. The designer will introduce three new color options: pink, brown, and blue. All three styles are adorned with Salehe's widely admired fingerprint impression designs all across the uppers. These pairs are constructed using the customary premium canvas textiles combined with traditional Authentic sole units.

The canvas top of the signature Authentic silhouette adopts a wavy design in three different colors while maintaining its basic shape. The brown iteration is combined with the cream underlays. The entire canvas tops are printed with these fingerprint impressions over them. Furthermore, laces of beige are added to this colorway. Adjacent to laces, the staple Vans branding tag is added.

Next up is the pink colorway. This shoe design features fingerprint designs in alternately placed pink and cream tones. The lace fasteners of pink tones then finish these pairs. Similar Vans branding tags can also be spotted on these pairs.

The third is the blue iteration, which sports the fingerprint design canvas for the uppers. Here, the blue tones are coupled with yellowish hues instead of previously used cream tones. These uppers are combined with blue lace fasteners and Vans branding tags.

All the three renditions are finished off with white sole units, which completes the esthetics of these footwear units.

Readers can also expect an apparel collection with similar fingerprint impression designs of the creative, as they have teased their oversized tees alongside their footwear designs.

Save the date for the much-awaited Salehe Bembury x Vault by Vans Authentic shoe collection, which will soon approach on Monday, August 4, 2022. You can easily grab the exclusive pieces from Spunge's official website.

