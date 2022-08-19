Where to buy New Balance 990v3 Made in USA Navy shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

In addition to the freshly developed 990v2 shoe clothed in navy blue suede, Teddy Santis, head of the New Balance creative team, will also unveil a brand-new 990v3 model that will be wearing a matching costume. This will be the latest 990v3 addition to the designer's Made in USA range.

The upcoming fresh "Navy Blue" color scheme of the New Balance 990v3 Made in USA collection will make its debut on August 25, 2022, at 10.00 am (US/Eastern). These blue suede pairs will be purchasable via NewBalance.com. Each pair will cost you $200.

New Balance 990v3 appears in Navy suede makeup for Made in USA collection

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Teddy Santis-designed Made in USA collection debuted earlier this year. The creative director of New Balance spared no effort in giving the shoe label's iconic silhouettes a fresh and alluring makeover. He created numerous fresh colorways for each 990 model—990v1, 990v2, and 990v3—impressing the brand's followers.

The 990v3 sneakers, which Teddy crafted for his Made in USA collection, have been seen in several hues in recent months. Earlier this year, renditions including "Sea Salt," "Scarlet," and "Moonbeam" were released.

The designer is currently putting the finishing touches on the next version of the sneaker, which will include panels made of navy blue suede.

The description of the upcoming New Balance 990v3 Navy colorway on the shoe label's website mentions:

“The 990’s original designers were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The finished product more than lived up to its billing. When it hit shelves for the first time in 1982 the 990 sported an elegantly understated grey colorway, and a then unheard of three-figure price tag. For avid runners and ahead of the curve tastemakers alike, the 990 was a mark of quality and superior taste.”

This upcoming Navy colorway is constructed using lightweight mesh, silky leather, and pig suede. Although most of the shoe is covered in distinct shades of "Navy," the touches of "Light Blue, " "Spring Tide," and "Black" hues play an equally important role in making these footwear designs more appealing.

The light pastel blue meshes and dark navy suedes are placed alternately across the uppers. On the forefoot, some areas are also accentuated with dark gray suede panels. Here, the tongue flaps, situated right next to the pastel meshed toes, feature mesh underlays topped with metallic silver reflective elements towards the collars. These tongues are embellished with the brand's name with USA lettering added underneath. This branding tag is done in red and white.

To finish these tongue areas, the crisp white laces are topped on these dark-colored pairs. Moreover, the sock liners are white, whereas the pastel blue insoles are again stamped with the brand's name.

On the rear, the heel counters are dressed in navy suede panels decorated with a glossy NB tag and lettering added below.

Rounding out the pair are the off-white ENCAP-equipped cream midsole and silver profile "N" insignias on the laterals that further elevate the look. The "990" logo, branded around the heels, completes the design.

Don't forget to check out the soon-to-be-released New Balance 990v3 "Navy" iteration, scheduled for August 25, 2022. Interested readers can buy these shoes from the online store of NB for $200. You can even sign up to their website for timely updates on this footwear release.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht