Where to buy New Balance 990v3 Raw Amethyst shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Since taking over as the creative director of New Balance (NB), Teddy Santis has incessantly worked on its "Made in USA" lineup, which will now offer the latest New Balance 990v3 in “Raw Amethyst” colorway.

The beloved silhouette received "Macadamia Nut" and "Sea Salt" makeovers earlier in 2022, and the designer is currently preparing for the new edition.

The upcoming Made in USA New Balance 990v3 “Raw Amethyst” colorway is slated to drop on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10.00 am (US/Eastern). These Teddy Santis designs will cost you $200 for each pair.

Eager customers can fetch these 990v3 pairs from the official shopping website of NB as well as from a few select retail locations like Asphalt Gold. They will be offered in full family sizing.

Teddy Santis gives New Balance 990v3 a Raw Amethyst makeup

Take a closer look at the New Balance 990v3 Raw Amethyst variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

The New Balance 990 catalog is the embodiment of laid-back dad shoe styles, which have been reimagined in plentiful designs and esthetics.

It has been an unoffensive, well-liked, and a staple in the repertoire of most sneakerheads. This is because it is simple to wear and transcends fashion trends with its classic style. Therefore, it is always appreciated when NB releases a new colorway like the 990v3 in "Raw Amethyst/Team Orange."

The design inspiration and description of the new pair on the sportswear label's web page reads:

“The 990’s original designers were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The finished product more than lived up to its billing. When it hit shelves for the first time in 1982 the 990 sported an elegantly understated grey colorway, and a then unheard of three-figure price tag.”

The brand continued further, saying:

“For avid runners and ahead of the curve tastemakers alike, the 990 was a mark of quality and superior taste. There have been updates to the design since ’82, and more color options, but the 990’s aspirational status symbol aura has never changed. Simply put, the 990 is the shoe so good, that we’ve never stopped making it. The 990v3 features a premium upper construction and ENCAP midsole cushioning.”

The suede construction is nothing new for this sneaker design. Similarly, these upcoming shoes feature the perfect mashup of rugged suede and fine meshes all across the uppers. The toe areas are fashioned with dark gray meshed elements, which are surrounded by rugged Amethyst suede mudguards.

The namesake purplish suedes are also employed for the eyelets, the lateral, and medial sides, as well as heel counters. On the laterals, they are topped with signature N-logo achieved with Team Orange hue.

For the tongue flaps, bold black textiles are embellished with “New Balance USA” lettering towards the collars. Finally, the black lace fasteners complete this section of tongues.

Moving on, the off-white inner linings are complimented with orange insoles that are stamped with New Balance logos and texts on them. The label’s branding tags are also added to the heel tabs for further detailing.

Rounding out the look is NB’s original ENCAP technology, which is incorporated into the sole unit. These sole units are created using tints of cream, gray and black.

𝐔𝐏 𝐓𝐎 𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 @uptod4te

・the Apartment WEB抽選 7/8 20:00〜7/9 12:00

［M990TD3］［ニューバランス 新色 パープル ロー アメジスト］

▼詳細はこちら▼

uptodate.tokyo/new-balance-99…

TOP

uptodate.tokyo New Balance 990v3 Made in USA “Raw Amethyst” by Teddy Santis・the Apartment WEB抽選 7/8 20:00〜7/9 12:00［M990TD3］［ニューバランス 新色 パープル ロー アメジスト］▼詳細はこちら▼TOP New Balance 990v3 Made in USA “Raw Amethyst” by Teddy Santis・the Apartment WEB抽選 7/8 20:00〜7/9 12:00［M990TD3］［ニューバランス 新色 パープル ロー アメジスト］▼詳細はこちら▼uptodate.tokyo/new-balance-99…TOPuptodate.tokyo https://t.co/m3t5OU0Zwa

Mark your calendars for the next New Balance 990v3 “Raw Amethyst” Made in USA shoes that will enter the sneaker market on July 15, 2022. Trusted retailers like Asphalt Gold will be selling them, alongside New Balance's official shopping website. Get them in full family size, marked at different prices.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far