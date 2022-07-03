Where to buy New Balance 990v2 Made in USA Black shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

After presenting “Sea Salt” and “Marblehead” colorways of the New Balance 990v2 silhouette earlier this year, creative director Teddy Santis will now offer a fresh “Black” take on the sneaker design. Teddy, who joined NB in late 2021, released his debut collection in April 2022. Dubbed “Made in USA,” his collection will now feature a “Black” rendition.

Teddy Santis’ New Balance 990v2 shoe is set to hit the footwear market on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 10.00 am (US/Eastern). Interested shoppers can easily buy these sneakers from the official shopping web page of NB as well as from a few partnering retail sellers. Make them yours by paying $194.99.

Teddy Santis gives New Balance 990v2 shoes a black makeover under Made in USA collection

The New Balance 990v2 Black shoe description on the brand’s official web page says,

“The 990’s original designers were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The finished product more than lived up to its billing. When it hit shelves for the first time in 1982 the 990 sported an elegantly understated grey colorway, and a then unheard of three-figure price tag. For avid runners and ahead of the curve tastemakers alike, the 990 was a mark of quality and superior taste."

It continues by saying,

"There have been updates to the design since ’82, and more color options, but the 990’s aspirational status symbol aura has never changed. Simply put, the 990 is a shoe so good, that we’ve never stopped making it. The 990v2 features a premium upper construction and ABZORB midsole cushioning.”

The uppers of this 990v2 shoe feature an appealing combination of high-quality pig suedes and fine meshes all over. Although labeled “Black,” accents of cream and gray are used alternately with velvety black textiles to complete the shoe design.

Distinct shades of neutral tones are used to adorn the top. The meshed toe boxes are outlined with rugged gray suede, which is then contoured with black nubuck. These gray suedes are added primarily to outline the bold black backdrop.

Adjacent to the meshed toes, the bright cream-colored tongue flaps, and lace fasteners are positioned nicely. The black eyelets are paired with creamy white tongues embroidered with “990” and “New Balance” letterings in similar hues.

Next up, the signature N-logo is placed right next to the eyelets on the medial sides of the sneakers. Then, the cushy collar areas are accomplished with pig suedes and meshes. On the heel counters, the tabs are covered with softer beige textiles with “USA” marking underneath.

Furthermore, the footbed is black and topped with prints of NB logos and typography. The base of the soles is also embellished with emblems of NB and ABZORB.

The ABZORB midsoles work as a perfect shock absorber for the wearer and absorb impact. These creamy white midsoles are perfectly banded with the black outer sole units to wrap up these shoes.

Regarding the signature ABZORB midsole incorporated into these shoes, the NB’s shopping site mentions,

“ABZORB midsole absorbs impact through a combination of cushioning and compression resistance.”

Don’t miss out on this latest Teddy Santis-designed footwear edition offering New Balance 990v2 “Black” colorway. The MADE in USA collection’s shoes will arrive on July 7 through the sneaker businesses official e-commerce store and other online locations for $194.99 each.

