Where to buy New Balance 990v2 Made in USA Marigold colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored

Teddy Santis joined New Balance a little later in 2021, and since then the designer has been consistently working to provide new designs and styles, which will now include a "Marigold" makeup of the 990v2 silhouette. Diversifying the division's footwear options, the creative director will now offer another minimalistic yet head-turning style.

The New Balance Made in USA 990v2 “Marigold” rendition is slated to hit the shelves on August 12 at 10 am EDT. These vivid low-cut pairs will be sold via the brand’s online store as well as at a few retail locations with a price of $195.

New Balance 990v2 Marigold colorway follows the recent upgrades of the silhouette

Take a closer look at the New Balance 990v2 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Previously, in 2022, the Boston-based shoe business debuted the striking “Chrysanthemum,” basic “Black,” and “Sea Salt” upgrades of 990v2 silhouette. These colorways are the recent additions to Teddy Santis’ Made in USA line. Following this, the shoe label will now drop its “Marigold” rendition covered in eye-catching orange suede panels.

The product description of the New Balance 990v2 Made in USA edition on the label’s web page says,

“When it hit shelves for the first time in 1982 the 990 sported an elegantly understated grey colorway, and a then unheard of three-figure price tag. For avid runners and ahead of the curve tastemakers alike, the 990 was a mark of quality and superior taste.”

The brand new 990v2 sneaker features Marigold, Black, and Off-white hues throughout the design. This will be the next dynamic outfit of the shoe after the Chrysanthemum color palette. The upper is made up of a combination of hairy suede, pig suede, and meshes. Although the majority of the uppers are enclosed in orange suedes, the accents of black and off-white make it seem more appealing.

The orange meshed toes are surrounded by deeper orange suede mudguards. The front is then outlined with black suede elements for more details. Moreover, the eyelets, the lateral sides, and the heel counters are covered in orange suede panels. To complement the eyelets, off-white tongues are added, which are embroidered with model’s 990 numerals. The rear side of the shoe is reinforced with black heel tabs. The distinctive "N" emblem as well as the text "USA" are prominent on heel counters that arrive in black.

Furthermore, the Off-white highlights can be seen in the inner linings, lace fasteners, and ABZORB-infused midsoles that elevate this autumn design. The e-commerce website describes the ABZORB midsole as,

“ABZORB midsole absorbs impact through a combination of cushioning and compression resistance.”

The white inners feature the brand’s insignia on white insoles. Finally, these orange shoes are finished off with white midsoles that are banded together with black outer sole units. The sides of the white midsoles are embossed with ABZORB lettering for more authenticity.

Each pair of Made in USA shoes contains at least 70% domestic materials, just like all the other offerings in this lineup.

Mark your calendars for the New Balance 990v2 Made in USA “Marigold” edition arriving on August 12, at 10 am EDT. NB and other select retail sellers will offer this for $195.

