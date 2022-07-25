Where to buy Teddy Santis x New Balance 990v2 Made in USA Chrysanthemum colorway? Price, release date, and more explored

Aime Leon Dore's founder, Teddy Santis, and Massachusetts-based footwear giant, New Balance, are partnering up. This is to celebrate the 40th year anniversary of the 990 series. The dynamic partnership between the two has led to the creation of the Made in USA footwear collection.

They previously presented the 990v2 Black and 990v3 Scarlet colorways. The latest addition to the Made in USA collection comes with the New Balance 990v2 Chrysanthemum colorway offering. The latest NB 990v2 Chrysanthemum colorway will be released on New Balance's official e-commerce site on July 28, 2022 for $194.9.

More about the upcoming 990v2 Scarlet-reminiscent Teddy Santis x New Balance 990v2 Made in USA Chrysanthemum sneakers

UpcomingTeddy Santis x New Balance 990v2 Made in USA Chrysanthemum sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Queens native, Teddy Santis, joined New Balance in 2021, and was made the creative director for the Made in USA footwear line. New Balance recognized the work that Teddy Santis has been executing for his streetwear label, Aime Leon Dore. They decided to make him a creative director for the Made in USA footwear collection.

Most of New Balance's Made in USA pairs have sold out within a few minutes of the launch. One can expect the same from the upcoming 990v2 Chrsyanthemum sneakers.

The upcoming 990v2 Chrysanthemum colorway arrives in the duo's previously revealed 990v3 Scarlet-reminiscent makeover. Unlike the duo's past collabs, the pair have taken on a more vibrant appearance.

Solestop @solestop Teddy doesn't disappoint. The New Balance 990v2 Made In USA “Chrysanthemum” releases on July 28th, 2022. Is this a cop or a drop? 🗣 Teddy doesn't disappoint. The New Balance 990v2 Made In USA “Chrysanthemum” releases on July 28th, 2022. Is this a cop or a drop? 🗣⬇️ https://t.co/vMiFqAazBh

The pair comes clad in Chrysanthemum / NB Navy hues. The titular hue, best described as a bright red tone, dresses both the short hair (pig) and long hairy suedes. The suede material builds most of the upper. A mash-up of the material is added with mesh inserts underneath.

The shaggy suede overlay covers the toe boxes and heels, while a slightly darker red is adorned with quarter paneling. The color red contrasts with the insertion of neighboring trims in a much darker navy blue colorway.

The New Balance Navy colorway is on the tongues, collars, toe box overlays, mesh underlays, and the adjacent moniker "N" logo on the lateral and medial sides. The "N" motif is adorned with side panels in blue, while the outline is done in white.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The New Balance 990v2 "Chrysanthemum" releases July 28th

Cop or Pass? The New Balance 990v2 "Chrysanthemum" releases July 28thCop or Pass? https://t.co/Lk5KsTfYq8

More New Balance branding is done over the tongues and heels. Lastly, the creamy white and off-white accents are accentuated over the laces, sockliners, and midsoles. The creamy accents channel a USA-inspired motif. Sockliners are made out of premium synthetic suede materials.

The sneakers arrive in a low-top silhouette. Cream midsoles and black/ navy blur rubber outsoles finish off the design. Unlike the main lineage, Satis chose to dress his iterations in a two-tone scarlet base. Performance wise, the rendition's midsoles feature ABZORB material to add cushioning and compression resistance.

The Teddy Santis x New Balance 990v2 Made in USA Chrysanthemum sneakers will be released on the official e-commerce site of New Balance on July 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. EST. The retail price will be $194.99.

The sneakers are part of a limited-edition collection and only one unit can be availed per user. Moreover, the shoes cannot be returned. The shoes will be accompanied by a similar colorway, 990v3 Scarlet red.

