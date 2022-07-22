Where to buy New Balance 990v3 Made in USA Scarlet colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

New Balance is currently enjoying a high market share in the footwear industry. Much of which can be attributed to Teddy Santis’ Made in USA collection that gave a slew of impressive colorways of 990 silhouettes. Aime Leon Dore’s founder and creative director of NB, Teddy Santis, is working incessantly on expanding the label’s lifestyle wear catalog. The latest addition to which is the New Balance 990v3 with Scarlet makeover.

The impending New Balance 990v3 Made in USA “Scarlet” rendition will set foot in the sneaker world on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10.00 am (US/Eastern). With a retail price tag of $200, the striking red sneakers will be dropped on the NB’s official e-commerce store.

Teddy Santis will add New Balance 990v3 Scarlet colorway to his Made in USA collection

Take a detailed look at Made in USA 990v3 Scarlet red colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since the debut of Santis’ inaugural NB Made in USA collection, the designer has focused a lot on the beloved 990 footwear range of the brand. He gave “MoonBeam,” “Sea Salt,” and “Marblehead” makeovers to the 990v3 shoe, which were introduced earlier this year. Adding more to his Made in USA catalog, he will release the brilliantly executed “Scarlet” edition later in July.

The evolution of the 990 sneaker design is mentioned on the label’s website as:

“The 990’s original designers were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The finished product more than lived up to its billing. When it hit shelves for the first time in 1982 the 990 sported an elegantly understated grey colorway, and a then unheard of three-figure price tag.”

The exterior of the arriving Scarlet shoe features a perfect combination of premium mesh underlays and high-quality suede overlays. In addition to the eponymous Scarlet hue, the pairs are complete with white, black, burgundy, gray, and metallic silver embellishments.

The toe caps are fashioned with burgundy mesh layers and gray suedes. These elements are then outlined with red suede mudguards. Moving on, the eyelets are also made with scarlet hues, which are placed next to the burgundy and sheeny gray tongue flaps.

The tongue flaps are made half and half using burgundy meshes and reflective gray textiles towards the collars. The “New Balance” and “USA” letterings are utilized as decorations of these tongues. This section is finally wrapped up with white lace fasteners.

What’s more, the lateral sides that are well executed with alternately placed suedes. Meshes are topped with a sizeable N-logo finished with gray elements. On the rear side, heel tabs are finished with black leather elements that are united with red suede underneath. The black layer is etched with “Made in USA,” while the suede elements are adorned with bejeweled iconic NB logos.

Coming to the inner linings, they are employed with white textiles that are coupled with burgundy insoles. These insoles are stamped with customary New Balance lettering that completes the footbed.

SS'C - Sneakers Sape Culture @SneakersSapeC



Celle-ci devrait drop le 28 Juillet (200€) 📸 Nouvelle couleur à venir dans la gamme Made In USA : la New Balance 990v3 "Scarlet"Celle-ci devrait drop le 28 Juillet (200€) 📸 Nouvelle couleur à venir dans la gamme Made In USA : la New Balance 990v3 "Scarlet"➡️ Celle-ci devrait drop le 28 Juillet (200€) https://t.co/R1Lw4gZ7fs

Down below, the midsoles are incorporated with the widely accepted ENCAP cushioning. These metallic gray and white midsoles are once again embossed with the brand name on heels, whereas the black outsoles exhibit the NB insignias on the forefoot.

Mark your calendars for the next New Balance 990v3 hue, which will be available for purchase from July 28, 2022 onwards. Keep an eye out for the $200 footwear pieces so that you can easily grab them from the shoe company’s online store, before they sell out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far