4 upcoming 2022 releases of New Balance

New Balance has released numerous updated iterations of its iconic sneaker designs since the beginning of the year. Shoes like the 990v1, 990v3, 2002R, and others have adopted enticing color schemes that have been well received by both their followers and sneakerheads.

As 2022 progresses, the Boston-based sportswear behemoth is expected to announce more incredible releases. Along with its GRs, New Balance is preparing for some incredible collaboration debuts. For its planned 2022 release, the firm has worked closely with well-known figures like Donald Glover and fashion houses like STAUD.

Let's take a closer look at these new NB collections as we await their arrival.

The forthcoming 2022 launches of New Balance you can look out for

1) Donald Glover x New Balance RC30

Take a closer look at the two colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

American multi-hyphenate artist Donald Glover joined forces with New Balance for a fresh take on its beloved RC30 silhouette. Glover will debut his two latest color schemes under their upcoming releases.

The co-branded NB RC30 sneakers went on sale on July 8, 2022, on the Market by Gilga's official e-commerce site. Following this, a wider rollout was scheduled for July 18, 2022, at 10 am (US/Eastern). These $120 shoes are sold via the New Balance official web page.

The collab’s description on NB’s official website reads,

“Donald Glover presents the RC30. This new silhouette is a streamlined take on the time-warped, classic inspiration meets modern execution concept, with a focus on distinctive features unique to competitive racing models of the ‘60s and ‘70s.”

The two colorways of the collaborative lineup are: Sea Salt/Macadamia Nut/NB Navy and Golden Hour/NB Burgundy/Sea Salt. These golden and white iterations are fashioned with a mix of hairy suedes, nubucks, and leathers all over. While the white colorway is decorated with navy N-logos, the orange shoe is adorned with white logos and details. Both pairs of tongue flaps are also emblazoned with light and dark NB branding prints.

Here, hairy suedes are employed for mudguards, eyestay areas, and heel and medial counters, while the sleek nubucks cover the remaining areas. The N-logos of both pairs are done with leather. Moreover, substantial RC-30 prints are made on the orange insoles of both colorways. Eventually, the captivating serrated tooth-like sole unit finishes off the look.

2) New Balance 9060 Mindful Grey

Take a detailed look at the 9060 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The New Balance 9060 chunky silhouette is among the label’s highly coveted shoes. NB is giving a fresh “Mindful Grey” makeover to these designs, which is slated to hit the footwear market on July 19, 2022. Priced at $150, these impending sneakers will be easily purchasable from the company’s online store.

The product description on the brand’s web page says,

“The 9060 is a new expression of the refined style and innovation-led design that have made the 99X series home to some of the most iconic models in New Balance history. The 9060 reinterprets familiar elements sourced from classic 99X models with a warped sensibility inspired by the proudly futuristic, visible tech esthetic of the Y2K era.”

Gray leathers and beige suedes are utilized all across the uppers of these chunky 9060 sneakers. While the fine meshes are also employed to ensure that they are equally comfortable and breathable. Multiple branding details are scattered all across the shoes.

The customary N-logos on the laterals are followed by the tiny ones on the lace dubrae. The tongues that are achieved with mesh and leather are added with the NB logo and 9060 bejeweled pieces on them. Markings are also prominent on the insoles as well as on the heel tabs.

In contrast, white laces are added on top and sheeny silver highlights are added on different locations all over. Ultimately, the thick ABZORB sole units underneath match the rest.

3) STAUD x New Balance XC-72

Take a detailed look at the upcoming two colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Staudinger’s fashion label STAUD has partnered with the sneaker genius on various occasions since their first collaborative debut in 2020. For 2022, the two were associated for revamping New Balance’s XC-72 silhouette. They will offer two new colorways.

Scheduled for July 21, 2022, at 10 am (US/Eastern), these $150 shoes will be offered by the shopping websites of both labels. The duo are also set to introduce their co-designed apparel and accessories collection, which will vary from $70 to $195.

小言 @ko_go_to STAUD x New Balance XC-72

Color: Moonbeam/White-Alaskan Blue

Style Code: UXC72ST

Release Date: July 21, 2022

Price: $150 STAUD x New Balance XC-72Color: Moonbeam/White-Alaskan BlueStyle Code: UXC72STRelease Date: July 21, 2022Price: $150 https://t.co/jwSwEdeasA

NB’s official web page describes the latest collab as,

“New Balance and STAUD take the experimental concept car design of the XC-72 onto the Pacific Coast Highway, as part of a new collaborative capsule inspired by ‘80s and ‘90s surf fashions.”

The collaboration achieved its ideal color harmony by creating two pairs, one with bright summery and beachy tones and the other with an all-white monotone look. The two colorways are dubbed: Blue/Valiant Poppy/Maize and Moonbeam/White/Alaskan Blue. The most attractive part of these shoes are the chunky, beaded outsoles that extend to form the mudguards of these pairs. These prominent soles appear useful for beach locations.

小言 @ko_go_to STAUD x New Balance XC-72

Color: Blue/Valiant Poppy-Maize

Style Code: UXC72SE

Release Date: July 21, 2022

Price: $150 STAUD x New Balance XC-72Color: Blue/Valiant Poppy-MaizeStyle Code: UXC72SERelease Date: July 21, 2022Price: $150 https://t.co/xVm3E0y1kk

The uppers feature a combination of premium suede and leather that are alternately placed across both the renditions. The toe caps, eyestays, and heel counters are accomplished with suedes, while the large-sized N-logos and other elements are made using superior leathers. Furthermore, the tongues are done with co-branding prints towards the collars, and wraps up the esthetics of these surf-inspired shoes.

4) Bodega x New Balance 574 Legacy

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Wrapping up the list is the highly coveted partnership of Bodega x New Balance. They have united on several occasions to introduce their original and modern designs. In previous years, Bodega has revamped the 990v3 and 997S silhouettes of NB, and will now offer two new colorways for 574 shoes. The sneaker design, which was first introduced in 1988, continues to win the hearts of its fans with new designs and esthetics.

The collection celebrates the legacy of the silhouette with two color selections and clothing pieces. This celebratory lineup was initially released on Bodega’s e-commerce website on July 15, 2022. Now, for a wider release, it will arrive on NB’s website on July 22, 2022. Each pair will be sold for $130. The co-branded clothing pieces include sweatshirts and sweatpants, which will be available for $130 and $120 apiece, respectively.

Regarding the unforgettable legacy of its 574 sneaker design, the shoe company’s site says,

“Since opening their hidden doors in 2006, Boston’s Bodega has evolved, from well-kept secret to global destination, while remaining first and foremost, a local institution. The latest chapter in the Bodega and New Balance collaborative relationship celebrates fifteen years of operation, with a premium take on an all-time icon, the 574 Legacy.”

The two color schemes offered under this collection are: Lemon Curry and Amparo Blue. The tops of both 574 styles are covered with hairy suedes of the eponymous hues. While the blue shoe is detailed with yellow hits, the yellow one is accentuated with blue touches. Both pairs are adorned with silver accents that are used for the staple N-logos, heel tabs, lace dubrae, and for the ENCAP midsoles.

Moving on, the tongues are constructed using fine meshes that are emblazoned with co-branded tags towards the collars. These meshed tongue flaps are topped with white laces on the two colorways. Lastly, the New Balance lettering on the heel tabs and the off-white and black sole units complete the look.

There is surely much more to come. Above, we only mentioned the recent four releases of New Balance, but there is much more to expect from the label. Sneaker geeks can sign up on NB's official website for more updates about future releases.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far