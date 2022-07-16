Where to buy New Balance 920 Made in UK Love Letter to Flimby shoes? Price and more details explored 

When it comes to classic dad sneakers, the iconic New Balance 920 silhouette emerges as a clear favourite among dad shoe enthusiasts. These beloved shoes have now received a fresh "White/Red" makeup that serves as a "Love Letter to Flimby", designed to pay tribute to the Cumbrian coast, where New Balance has its British headquarters.

The New Balance 920 Made in UK "Love Letter to Flimby" footwear edition is scheduled to hit the market on Thursday, July 28, 2022. These shoes will be offered in sizes varying from UK36 to UK47.5. The pairs will be offered for €209 (approx. $209) each, via the renowned retail outlet Asphalt Gold.

New Balance 920 Made in UK shoe is a Love Letter to Flimby with white and red overlays

Take a look at the arriving New Balance 920 Made in UK shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The description of the New Balance 920 Made in UK “Love Letter to Flimby” shoe on the Asphalt Gold website says:

“Celebrating 40 years of shoe production in Flimby in the UK, New Balance now brings the 920. Once intended as a design study, New Balance combines influences and elements from the legendary 900 series with those of the 1000 series in the 920.”

The retailer further elaborated on the design of the upcoming sneakers:

“The 920 comes with an upper mix of premium suede and smooth leather on a coarse mesh base and is completed with reflective details. The successful upper of the 920 stands on the comfortable ENCAP sole unit, which is already known from the 990v3, among others, and brings with it a certain performance look. All in all, the 920 combines lifestyle with performance elements to create a new gamechanger from New Balance.”

The "White/Red" color scheme of the upcoming Made in UK "Love Letter to Flimby" special edition stands as a testament to New Balance's British base on the Cumbrian coast. This is where the shoe brand produces approximately 30,000 pairs per week. One of them is the shoe in question, which comes in time for spring and has a simple colour scheme that outlines the way for a good fit.

The uppers are fashioned with a gray perforated mesh base, which is overlayed with panels of leather and pigskin suede. These pairs offer the iconic New Balance look and feel with their premium construction. The toe areas are covered with meshes, while the mudguards are executed with superior white leathers. Then, the hits of 3M on the toe box and all over the mid-panel’s “N” logo add a contemporary touch to the footwear.

Black suede and red accents are added for additional details in the mid-foot areas. In addition, the white eyelets and lace fasteners sit atop the meshed tongue flaps. The collars of these mesh tongues are embellished with black suede and embroidered with the letterings "New Balance" and "Made in England" in white and red.

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Asphalt Gold)

The lateral sides are decorated with substantial N-logos, while the meshes on the medial side are covered with white leather. These white medials boast “920” embroidered with red.

With more "NB" stitching on the heel and embossing on the toe, New Balance continues to add ample branding to the shoe. The internal tongue tags, heel clips, and outer sole units are all decorated with a variety of similar branding elements.

The renowned 990V3 sole units from NB are extensively reinforced with its highly coveted ENCAP technology to finalize these pairs. For more authenticity details, the ENCAP marking is added on the gray midsoles.

Ultimately, the sole units are finished off with ultralight foam components and a sturdy polyurethane rim for additional comfort and grip.

The New Balance 920 Made in UK "Love Letter to Flimby" shoes will be available at Asphalt Gold on July 28 and cost $209 per pair (€209 EUR). If you're looking for a pair of dad shoes, these will be a nice addition to your shoe collection.

