Where to buy New Balance KAWHI 2 Black Out shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

The two-time NBA champion and long-standing partner of New Balance, Kawhi Leonard, has once again teamed up with the shoe label for their new take on the beloved KAWHI 2. The highly coveted duo will offer their new shoes in black and white overlays.

The Kawhi Leonard x New Balance KAWHI 2 Black and White footwear edition is scheduled to be released on July 14, 2022, at 10.00 am (US/Eastern). Sneakerheads can avail these chic designs via the e-commerce stores of New Balance, alongside other chosen retail locations. Each of these pairs will cost you $160.

New Balance gave Kawhi Leonard's KAWHI 2 shoe a Black and White makeup

Kawhi Leonard sporting the impending Black Out colorway (Image via USA Today Sports)

In previous months, the Clippers superstar gave stylish makeovers to his second signature sneaker design. Colorways, including Goosebumps and New Money, and a collaborative release with Joe Freshgoods' Conversations Amongst Us were added to KAWHI 2's catalog in 2022. And now, New Balance and Leonard will debut their new rendition with the timeless Black and White makeup.

The description of the sneakers on New Balance's official web page says,

“Designed with two-time NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, the KAWHI v2 is built for a positionless style of play, and combines the best of New Balance's performance technologies. The KAWHI v2 features a FuelCell midsole, providing ultimate energy return and support to stay explosive throughout the game."

The brand further added,

"Our new full-length performance plate is designed specifically for Kawhi with cutting, jumping and stability in mind. The upper is engineered with Kinetic Stitch, a data-driven thread application that helps control movement where you need it the most. Kawhi-inspired design details like braid-inspired stitching, resume-repping tongue, and eyelets based on the tail lights from his favorite classic rides complete the signature feel.”

The synthetic black upper construction has white detailing all over. The toe caps are black and outlined with white on the forefoot. Then, the tongue flaps are again fashioned half-in-half with black and white elements and topped with crisp white lace fasteners.

The Design Director of New Balance's Basketball division, Jonathan Grondin, explained the sleek design of these pairs as,

“The hand ‘impression’ on the shoe is like putting your childhood hand in the void of a pro basketball player’s imprint. If you hold the shoe in your size and try to fill the handprint, it won’t come close to fitting. People have been buying signature basketball sneakers for decades to visualize walking in their shoes. The KAWHI II is a reminder that your future is unknown, but your fate is in your hands.”

On the lace dubrae, New Balance branding is added, whereas the tongue flaps are adorned with KAWHI lettering towards the collars. Moreover, the collars of these shoes are also made with contrasting black on the outer and white on the inner linings. These white sockliners are further combined with black printed insoles.

The heel areas of these units are achieved with both black and white elements with New Balance lettering underneath. Finally, the appealing sole units are accomplished with FuelCell foam midsoles that promise a propulsive feel and improved energy returns. The comprehensive outer sole shanks assists in gripping and bouncing.

This Black Out rendition of KAWHI 2 shoe pays homage to the player's walk of life, which is mentioned on the web page as,

“Simple yet stealthy, this timeless colorway pays tribute to all of the memorable “lights out” moments of Kawhi’s career.”

Set your reminders for these forthcoming Kawhi Leonard x New Balance KAWHI 2 Black Out sneakers. The player's new design can be purchased from July 14, 2022. Fetch these classic colorways for $160 each from NB's official e-commerce location, alongside other select sellers.

