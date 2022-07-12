Where to buy STAUD x New Balance collection? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Sarah Staudinger’s fashion label STAUD joined forces with the American sportswear giant New Balance for the fifth time in July 2022. The dynamic duo have worked upon an exclusive apparel and footwear collection.

As part of the footwear lineup, STAUD revamped the classic XC-72 silhouette of New Balance with designs and esthetics guided by Sarah’s fondness for surfing.

The latest STAUD x New Balance selection will be put on the market on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Interested shoppers will be able to get their hands on these vibrant designs via STAUD's e-commerce webstores as well as New Balance's.

A total of two new XC-72 colorways will be presented under the assortment. Each of these pairs will be offered for $150. The collaborative apparel and accessories, on the other hand, will range from $70 to $195.

STAUD x New Balance teamed up for apparel and footwear lineup

The upcoming STAUD x New Balance XC-72 collaborative sneakers (Image via Instagram/@staudclothing)

As already mentioned, it isn’t the first time that STAUD has partnered up with NB. After witnessing an overwhelming response to their debut launch in 2020, the labels have collaborated on several occasions. Their latest edition will mark their fifth collaborative release.

The range reportedly took cues from co-founder Sarah "Staud" Staudinger's growing fascination for surfing.

Sharing their ideas and design inspiration for the latest collaborative efforts, Staudinger commented:

“We accentuated the vintage Southern California surf scene from the late 80’s and early 90’s, but with fresh details that bring more functionality to the pieces.”

One out of the two colorways is vividly colored, while the other is triple white. Very much like previous 574 and 57/40 collaborations, STAUD dressed the first multi-colored XC-72 shoe with the hues of nautical blue, soft lavender, bright red, and fruity yellow. Lavender suede is added to the toes, whereas bright yellow is added to the eyelets.

Navy leathers are employed for large-sized N-logos on the sides, and orange suedes are added to the heel counters. Similar navy hues are employed to achieve the laces. Finally, the white midsoles and gum brown outer soles finish off the look of the first shoe.

The second Triple White variant features leather and suede overlays. The off-white suede on the heel counters, N-logos, and eyelets are married to the crisp white leathers on the tongue flaps and outer sole units. The branding on the tongue flaps adorns the uppers that are topped with black lace fasteners to complete this outfit.

STAUD x New Balance XC-72 Collection Inspired By The 80's and 90's Surf Scene

The STAUD x New Balance XC-72 sneakers are paired with beach-ready clothing and accessories that continue STAUD's penchant for vivid colors while evoking the vibe of California's surf scene.

Some key inclusions under accessories are neoprene bonded bags along with a dual-toned single shoulder workout top. These tops are made functional with pockets added to the chest and waist.

Mark your calendars for the forthcoming STAUD x New Balance brilliantly executed lineup. Scheduled for July 21, 2022, the complete range will be dropped on the online stores of both partners. While the XC-72 colorways are labeled with $150 price tags, the apparel and accessory selection will vary from $70 to $195.

