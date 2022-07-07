Where to buy Bodega x New Balance 574 Legacy collection? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Renowned fashion and lifestyle wear retailer Bodega has joined forces with the Boston-based shoe company to celebrate the legacy of the classic New Balance 574 silhouette. The high-spirited duo have worked on a four-piece exclusive collection offering footwear and clothing pieces.

The complete Bodega x New Balance 574 Legacy collection is slated to arrive on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 12 pm EST. As per Bodega’s web page, all the items will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. The pricing for this limited edition lineup will vary from $120 to $130.

Bodega x New Balance 574 collection offers two pairs with blue and yellow overlays

The most notable sneakers that Bodega and New Balance produced together were in April 2019 and June 2021. The latter saw the release of the 15th anniversary pack of Bodega, which marked the debut of Bodega's reimagined 990v3 silhouette from New Balance. The April 2019 drop featured the 997S "No Days Off" joint project.

These long-standing partners are now taking a step further towards strengthening their ties with the release of their upcoming 574 Legacy collection.

The latest collab’s description on the official Bodega website says:

“Motivated by the phrase “Internationally known, locally respected”, our latest collaboration with New Balance unveils the newly minted New Balance 574 Legacy in bold fundamental colors and OG materials, all of which take things back to the sneaker’s debut back in 1988.”

The sneaker design is reimagined in “Blue” and “Yellow” colorways, which are dubbed as “Departure” and “Arrival,” respectively. In addition to the sneakers, the collab will also offer sweatshirts and sweatpants.

The duo’s Legacy campaign, which is titled “Internationally Known, Locally Respected,” features the 31-year old American rapper Larry June as the face of their photoshoot.

A detailed look at the four-piece exclusive collection

1) Bodega x New Balance 574 “Arrival”

Take a detailed look at the impending Bodega x New Balance 574 Arrival colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The all-yellow “Arrival” iteration has rough designs, minimal detailing, and is made appealing with hits of blue, white, and red.

Touches of white are prominently marked on the lace dubrae and lace fasteners on the shoes. The eyestays as well as tongue flaps are fashioned with yellow elements that are combined with white laces. The toe boxes are crafted using premium meshwork, and contoured with quality suedes.

The tongues are embellished with brilliantly colored co-branded logos towards the collars. The inner sides of the collars are made of blue textiles, whereas the outer sides sport yellow.

The midfoot suede areas are topped with a metallic silver N-logo, while a similar silver finish is also used to highlight the heel tabs, which are then embroidered with New Balance lettering.

The bold red insoles are made interesting with Bodega and New Balance logos on one shoe and 15 years stamped on the other. The white midsoles and black outer sole units finally complete the look.

Each pair of this Bodega x New Balance 574 “Arrival” colorway will be sold for $130.

2) Bodega x New Balance 574 “Departure”

Take a detailed look at the impending Bodega x New Balance 574 Departure colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

New Balance boasts a strong prowess in working with hairy suede, which has been showcased in their "Departure" colorway.

The rugged appearance of the aforementioned “Arrival” shoe is intensified in the “Departure” hue. The uppers are entirely constructed with the blue hairy suede. Alongside blue, embellishments of metallic silver, gray, and yellow are also used to decorate this design.

Similar to the yellow iteration, these blue ones also feature fine meshes on the toe tops. These toes are then lined with hairy suede of similar hues. The lateral sides are adorned with large-sized N-logos.

The tongue area comprises gray tongue flaps, blue eyelets, and white lace locks. These tongues also boast similarly colorful co-branding tags, as seen on the previous yellow variant.

The outer collars are blue, with yellow on the inside. Furthermore, the footbed is also placed with yellow graphic-printed insoles, which includes co-branding on one shoe, and 15 years of celebrations on the other.

The heel counters are made with silver leathers, which are embroidered with New Balance lettering on them. The shoe is finished with off-white midsoles that are banded to the black outer sole units.

These New Balance 574 sneakers will be dropped with $130 price tags.

3) Apparel pieces designed by the collab

Larry June was the star of Bodega x New Balance 574 Legacy collection campaign (Image via Bodega)

Bodega and NB also unveiled the apparel pieces that will be released along with the sneakers. The two-piece apparel range has an X Bodega 1/2 Zip Sweat Shirt Grey and X Bodega Sweat Pant Grey.

The sweatshirts will retail for $130 apiece, while the sweatpants are marketed at $120 each. Graphic prints with “International,” “574,” “Bodega,” “Classic” wordings, with the signature NB insignia placed underneath, are used on both items. All of these letterings are placed against a whimsical Earth design.

The Earth motif is placed on the front of the sweatshirt and side of the sweatpants, whereas the co-branded logos are placed on the rear of the sweatpants.

On the inner side of the neck, the sweatshirt flaunts “Internationally Known, Locally Respected” prints. The sleeves are also beautified with co-branded logos.

You can also signup to Bodega’s website for quick updates and newsletters about the latest edition.

What does Bodega say about the legacy of 574?

Bodega highlighted the legacy of the iconic 574 silhouette of New Balance, mentioning:

“Quietly growing a following thanks to its approachable design and accessibility, the 574 has never wavered over the years, always staying true to those who supported it from day one, no matter how popular it became. That’s why we love the style, it sets an example we strive to exemplify every day. So with our 574 Legacy, we are proud to carry on the tradition of this enduring silhouette and the details that have made it into what it is today, an international classic.”

The 574 is possibly NB’s most sought-after silhouette. This model has received multiple makeovers over the years, both collaborative as well as under GRs, making it a well-rounded classic.

Now, with the latest lineup, Bodega continues to commemorate its 15th birthday by presenting the footwear in two vibrant suede outfits.

