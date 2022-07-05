Where to buy KFC x Jack Harlow Meal merch? Price, release date, and more explored

Following the launch of their specially curated meal on June 6, 2022, Jack Harlow and KFC have decided to continue their collaboration. For the recently launched collaborative project, the duo has made available a diverse set of merchandise.

A range of caps, sweatshirts, tees, and hoodies make up the official KFC Jack Harlow Meal merch. The items were launched on the official e-commerce site of Jack Harlow on July 1, 2022. The merchandise is priced between $35 and $75.

More about the newly launched 5-piece KFC Jack Harlow Meal merch

Newly launched 5-piece Jack Harlow Meal merch (Image via Jack Harlow Shop)

Fast food enthusiasts have been hyping KFC's Jack Harlow Meal over the past month, and now those fans can couple their delectable bites with merchandise. The new branded merch, such as hoodies, hats, and tees will be a good addition to your wardrobe.

@kentuckyfriedchicken took to Instagram to announce the drop of the limited-edition merch on July 1, 2022. They captioned the release:

"Get it while you can! KFC x Jack Harlow meal merch is out now. Available for a limited time only while supplies last."

The fast-food chain is celebrating the success of the meal with a five branded merch pieces. The merch items are designed exclusively for the collection and feature artwork found over the Jack Harlow Meal Packaging. The collection pieces are made in regular and oversized fits for a comfortable feel, while showing off love for both the First Class singer and the finger lickin' good food.

The five-piece limited-edition collection is clad in the fast food chain's company colours of red, black, and white, and features the motifs of the artist featured over the pieces. The full collection includes:

Recipe Tee, which can be availed for $40. Chicken Right Tee, which can be availed for $40. Jack Potrait Crrewneck, which can be availed for $75. Recipe Hoodie, which can be availed for $75. Jack Potrait Hat, which can be availed for $35.

The merch is led by the Recipe Tee and a matching hoodie along with a crewneck, which matches the cap. Rounding out the collection, the release includes the Chicken Right Tee, marked with a "We Do Chicken Right" message.

The Recipe Tee and Recipe Hoodie features the menu items of the Jack Harlow KFC meal printed on them. The tee further features a black and white illustration of the meal items. The rear of the tee and hoodie also features an illustration of Harlow himself.

The combo curated over the Recipe Hoodie and Tee includes - Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Secret Recipe Fries, Lemonade, Side of Ranch, and Mac and Cheese.

The "We Do Chicken Right" lettering is printed in bold block letters over a white t-shirt as a traditional homage to the legendary fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The collection consists of the Jack Portrait Crewneck, which features an illustration of the Come Home the Kids Miss You artist on the front of the tee, whereas the rear of the tee features KFC's branding logo. Rounding out the collection, the Jack Portrait Hat features a similar illustration of Harlow at the front and the fast-food chain's logo on the back of the baseball cap.

The new merchandise is only available for a brief period of time while supplies remain. The price of the collection will range from $35 to $75, and will be available on Jack Harlow's official e-commerce site.

