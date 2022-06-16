Top 5 popular TikTok songs in June 2022

If you are an avid TikTok user, chances are you have already indulged in a few of the popular TikTok songs every now and then. We live in an era where social media platforms like TikTok harness the power to catapult songs to the highest degree of fame. Newly released songs are definitely making the most of TikTok, but where the platform really shines is in bringing back a lot of old songs that might have otherwise been forgotten.

Once a song goes viral on TikTok, it doesn't take us long to revel in it. We end up humming these songs for days on end. Having said, let’s have a look at the list of the most popular Tiktok songs that made it big on the platform in June 2022.

As It Was and 4 other popular TikTok songs in June 2022

1) Running Up That Hill

TikTok breathed new life into the famous Kate Bush song from the 1980s, all thanks to the Netflix thriller Stranger Things. While the song is already popular among select cohorts, the social media app TikTok was responsible for the true resurrection, as this song became one of the most popular TikTok songs in June.

Teens are displaying their love for the song by cosplaying as characters, acting out scenes from the show and also making funny hilarious videos. The original video, a thirty-second clip from Stranger Things accompanied by the song, secured a million views within just a day.

4) First Class

Jack Harlow’s First Class is loved by people of all ages. The track has become one of the most popular TikTok songs since the rapper released a 15-second teaser of the song on the video platform TikTok.

TikTokers have been obsessed with this song even before it was released, from teens dancing to making transition videos to even experimenting with cooking with this popular track playing in the background.

Jack Harlow @jackharlow First Class… OUT NOW EVERYWHERE First Class… OUT NOW EVERYWHERE https://t.co/hKS7uBX2io

3) As It Was

Another popular TikTok song that Gen Z is enamored with is As It Was. This Harry Styles song is frequently remixed with other tracks, and TikTokers creates amusing transition videos to garner likes and views.

While the popularity of the song is totally undeniable, TikTok has contributed in its own way to make this song one of the best Harry Styles songs. From making travel videos to picturesque ones, TikTokers are completely obsessed with the track this summer.

2) Jiggle Jiggle

We’ve all seen this trend where a group of friends exhibit a certain peculiar dance with a poker straight face on as a rap tune plays in the background. Produced by Duke & Jones, this infamous rap track known as Jiggle Jiggle went viral and became a trend in no time.

From the cast of Riverdale to famous Hollywood personalities, many participated in this trend, making it one of the most popular TikTok songs. However, this wasn't a song until TikTokers turned it into one. The audio is totally autotuned, and it features a British-American journalist reminiscing about a rap verse he once created.

1) About Damn Time

About Damn Time by Lizzo is the song of the summer, with an infectious groove that will stay in your head till you do a TikTok on it. It is certainly the current most popular song on TikTok.

This song is Gen Z's favorite song of the month for making transition reels and other fun TikTok content, from dance steps to making hook steps. From Paris Hilton to Selena Gomez, the song is definitely not only a TikToker's go-to, but also a celebrity favorite.

While TikTok has always been about trends and viral content, a few popular TikTok songs never fail to pique our interest and make us want to join in on the fun. These June favorites have been trending on TikTok's "discover tab," as TikTokers appear to be infatuated with these songs.

