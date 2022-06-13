What is the Krissed trend on TikTok? Meaning explained as Kris Jenner goes viral on social media platform 

Kris Jenner is now part of the viral TikTok trend. Users on the video-sharing platform are taking part in the "Krissed" trend, showing the momager dancing at the end of each video.

TikTok gives birth to numerous trends and challenges every month. Dance routines, random challenges, and prank videos make up a major part of these trends.

So, let's go ahead and check out what this latest trend is about.

The "Krissed" trend is all about pranking the viewer

TikTok videos begin with a random piece of information. The information is usually fake rumors related to tabloid news, which need to be convincing yet hard to digest.

After the news is shared, the video cuts off to show a video of Kris Jenner dancing, and the text on the video says, "You've been Krissed."

The video was taken from a 10-year-old YouTube video created by Kendall and Kylie Jenner, where they recreated their version of the iconic song Lady Marmalade. Each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan danced to the song in various outfits and Kris Jenner chose a sparkly green dress to groove to the iconic number.

The trend is very similar to the "Bazinga" or "Punk'd" trend. "Bazinga" takes reference from the show The Big Bang Theory. In the series, one of the main characters, Sheldon Cooper, says "bazinga," to inform a character that they have been pranked by him.

Meanwhile, Punk'd is a hit MTV show from 2003, where Ashton Kutcher and his team created elaborate pranks to fool the target victims. Both the words gave birth to TikTok trends very similar to "Krissed."

The hashtag #krissed has been viewed over 60 million times. One of the top videos in the trend was created by an account called kuwtkdoll, that pranked viewers into believing that Scott Disick was kissing Addison Rae on the cheek. The text in the video reads:

"Scott and Addison Rae spotted by paparazzi yesterday."

Impressionable viewers shared their feelings in the comment section.

Pinuppixiei exclaimed that she couldn't escape being "Krissed," and she posted:

"I CAN'T. I JUST CAN'T ESCAPE BEING KRISED"

Renée shared a similar reaction:

"I actually fell for this I’m so embarrassed"

While another user, Isabella, said that she had already figured out the trick and commented:

"don’t think u can kris me or north me or anyone me… i already could tell from the start…"

Reactions of TikTok users on being Krissed (Image via @kuwtkdoll/TikTok)

Kris Jenner went on a cruise holiday with partner Corey Gamble

While the "Krissed" TikTok trend has led to Jenner going viral on the app, she is enjoying a cruise holiday hosted by Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.

Jenner has been attending the cruise holiday with her partner of 8 years, Corey Gamble. She posted a picture with Gamble on her Instagram account, where the couple wore matching outfits in pink.

The Kardashian matriarch shared another set of pictures, giving everyone a glance inside the Italian vacation. The cruise sailed around the Italian coasts of Capri and Amalfi.

It is worth noting that this could be the last time the group will sail on Hilfiger's super yacht, Flag. The designer is set to depart with the vessel, which he has reportedly listed for a whopping $46 million.

