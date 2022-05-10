Jack Harlow ‘Come Home the kids miss you’ Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, dates and more

American rapper Jack Harlow has announced his North American tour slated for September to support his recently released album Come Home The Kids Miss You. The 23-date trek will begin in Nashville at the city’s Municipal Auditorium. It will make stops in cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, and Los Angeles, among other cities, before concluding in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena. Jack Harlow will be accompanied by City Girls, who will open for the rapper.

The presale for the Come Home the Kids Miss You tour will be available from 10.00 am on May 1 via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the general public will be available starting May 13 at 10.00 am PT.

Jack Harlow ‘Come Home the kids miss you’ Tour dates

September 6 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

September 8 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

September 10 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall *

September 11 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center *

September 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Arizona Federal Theatre *

September 17 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena *

September 20 – Inglewood, Calif. – The KIA Forum *

September 23 – Seattle, Wash. – WAMU Theater *

September 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

September 25- Portland, Ore. – Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

September 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Maverik Center *

September 28 – Denver, Colo. – 1STBANK Center *

September 30 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory *

October 1 – Chicago, Ill. – Credit Union 1 Arena *

October 2 – Detroit, Mich. – Fox Theatre *

October 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *

October 8 – Philadelphia, Penn. – The Liacouras Center *

October 9 – Boston, Mass. – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 11 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem *

October 14 – Miami, Fla. – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

October 15 –Tampa, Fla. – Yuengling Center*

October 16 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena *

*with City Girls

Jack Harlow releases a song titled Dua Lipa in new album

Jack Harlow released a song titled Dua Lipa in his new album. In an interview with The Breakfast Club radio show, the 24-year-old rapper said that he informed Dua Lipa about the song before it was released.

Jack Harlow said:

"I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything."

He further added:

"If she had said, 'Yo, I hate it. I don't want it to come out,' it wouldn't have come out.”

Jack also noted that Dua Lipa would appreciate the song once it is out. Come Home The Kids Miss You is Harlow’s second studio album and features guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne.

