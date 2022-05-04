Emma Chamberlain and Jack Harlow flirting interview at Met Gala 2022 sparks hilarious meme fest online 

Jack Harlow and Emma Chamberlain had an awkward flirtatious moment at this year’s Met Gala, and netizens cannot help but cringe at the conversation. The YouTuber was doing interviews for Vogue on the red carpet. Harlow then stopped by and was asked what he was wearing. The two went on to have a relatable moment.

In the minute-long interview, Emma Chamberlain began by apologizing for not being ready. She told the singer-

“Sorry, I’m, like, reapplying my makeup. One moment.”

Harlow responded with a compliment by saying- “You did a great job.”

As the conversation continued, Chamberlain asked the 24-year-old how he was feeling. She asked:

“Did you have any, like, freak-out today? Did you have a moment today where you were like, “Actually… maybe I am freaked out?’”

After Chamberlain expressed that she did, Harlow said with a cheeky smile- “Okay, then yes.”

Harlow added that he was wearing a “dark chocolate” Givenchy suit. The two celebrities continued to have a conversation about being reasonably new to the fashion scene, but it not being their first time at the Met Gala.

The two finished the interview segment with Emma Chamberlain saying- “see you in there,” to which Harlow responded with:

“Can’t wait, love ya bye!”

The YouTube sensation immediately shot back “lova ya” to the rapper. She then turned back to the camera before it seemed as if it had dawned on her that the two had said “love ya” to each other. She went on to awkwardly laugh.

Internet reacts to Emma Chamberlain and Jack Harlow’s Vogue interview segment

Though it may be tempting to ship Emma Chamberlain and Jack Harlow, plenty of fans are convinced that the two are not romantically interested in each other. According to Elit Daily, netizens on TikTok say that Harlow “flirts with everyone.” They added that Chamberlain was neutral in the situation.

Reacting to the awkward flirtatious moment, a few tweets read:

Reporter goes viral for acing Met Gala’s theme this year

The annual Met Gala event is about bringing your fashion game to the forefront. This year, an unexpected person caught the attention of internet fashion critics. Netizens found that reporter Génesis Suero was one of the best-dressed people at the event.

khalia. | brittany murphy nation @NINETIESRNB the winner of 2022 met gala goes to the interviewer, genesis suero. she did her job and served looks, understanding the assignment at the same time. A QUEEN! the winner of 2022 met gala goes to the interviewer, genesis suero. she did her job and served looks, understanding the assignment at the same time. A QUEEN! https://t.co/XlQ70ncvAi

The journalist works with Spanish television network Telemundo. Her picture went viral on social media after netizens adored her body-hugging gold beaded gown made by designer Lucia Rodriguez.

Internet users believed that the outfit perfectly matched this year’s Met Gala theme - ’Guilded Glamor.'

