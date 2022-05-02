ICYMI: Rapper Jack Harlow sneakily toys around with camerawoman's camera during Bucks vs Celtics, later agrees to buy chicken fingers for her

The Milwaukee Bucks versus the Boston Celtics turned out to be more one-sided than most expected. Besides the excitement on court, the game also produced a funny interaction between rapper Jack Harlow and camerawoman Tami Nguyen.

The latter took to Twitter retweeting a video of Jack Harlow hilariously fiddling with the camerawoman's camera. She followed it up with the caption of Harlow is due her chicken fingers:

"Hi @jackharlow you owe me chicken fingers."

The rapper is one of the many celebrities that are usually in attendance at TD Garden for the Celtics' games. The arena was also constantly playing his new single - "First Class" - as the song has risen to the number one spot on the Billboards. The rapper responded to this tweet by the camerawoman by saying:

"I got you Tami."

There was another hilarious moment involving Jack Harlow. The referees of the game - Scott Foster and Ed Malloy were deep in conversation prior to tip-off trying to figure out who Harlow was. Neither of them had any idea about the upcoming artist or his work in the music industry.

How did the game unfold between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics?

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket past Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks going up against the Boston Celtics turned out to be very different from what most fans expected.

The hosts came into this series as the favorites because of their incredible performance against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the postseason, with the Bucks taking an extra game to see off the Chicago Bulls. This, coupled with the injury to Khris Middleton, meant that Boston were in the driving seat for this series.

But then again, the Milwaukee Bucks are the defending champions for a reason as they are battle-tested and have the know-how of situations in the postseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. indulged in bully-ball against the Celtics, something the Brooklyn Nets never even came close to adopting as a gameplan in the previous round.

Boston also played a role in their downfall in Game 1 as they were atrocious on the offensive end of the floor. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for a grand total of 33 points on almost just as many shots.

All of a sudden, Boston's homecourt advantage for this series looks to have been thrown out of the window. While the series is a long way away from being over, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee seem to have a clear gameplan on how to proceed in this series.

