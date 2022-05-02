5 most viral K-pop TikToks by idols

In the fast-paced world of social media and short attention spans, K-pop TikTok has a tendency to create quick yet catchy content. With K-pop singers following viral trends and creating some of their own, Tiktok has become a must-have platform to promote music around the world.

While not every K-pop idol can do popular trends perfectly, most fourth-generation groups with younger members create their own interpretations of viral songs, yielding hilarious results. In a world with almost too many dance challenges, some K-pop groups and solo artists have managed to put their own spin on overdone TikToks.

Here are five K-pop TikToks that these idols from the industry aced.

5 times idols conquered K-pop TikTok

SK @SubjectKpop



Can you feel "The Feels" of TWICE tour? Show your favorite TWICE all-time



#TWICE #트와이스 @JYPETWICE TWICE Tiktok Update
Can you feel "The Feels" of TWICE tour?
Show your favorite TWICE all-time #KPop look!

1) BLACKPINK's Rosé's adorable WAP challenge

thursday's child : jun ✘ @iiSoobxn IT HAS BEEN A YEAR SINCE ROSÉ DID THE WAP CHALLENGE IT HAS BEEN A YEAR SINCE ROSÉ DID THE WAP CHALLENGE 😭💖 https://t.co/sgHBNzkvAy

When most of the world was in lockdown, Rosé launched her personal TikTok account with the handle @roses_are_rosie. She joined the platform to promote her solo album, R, but also participated in other challenges.

Fans requested that she complete the famous WAP challenge based on the eponymous song by Cardi B., featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The BLACKPINK singer agreed to take on the challenge if she reached 10 million followers on TikTok. It didn't take too long considering her popularity, and she stuck to her word.

Her interpretation of the song was cute, with her smiling throughout, making fans chuckle at her charms.

2) TXT teaching us to eat our vegetables in the most extra way

Kirstelle @loml_sybth

My valid vote for today!



I vote



Eat your vegetables guys. Don't be like Beomgyu [ DAY 10 ]
My valid vote for today!
I vote #txt for #MAMAVOTE 2021

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is one K-pop group who has figured out their TikTok game really well. From Yeonjun participating in various dance challenges to Soobin's hedgehog (Odi) making a cameo in his video, the members have their own approach to the video-making platform.

While all their K-pop TikTok videos have been fun, arguably the funniest was when members Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun, and Hueningkai (minus Beomgyu) made a TikTok in their makeup room, telling viewers to eat their vegetables.

3) Stray Kids' Felix giving long hair goals with his blonde extensions

요모 @felixyomo

Can't stop vibing 헐 용복이 틱톡 언제 떴어Can't stop vibing 헐 용복이 틱톡 언제 떴어❗Can't stop vibing❤ https://t.co/VkbSRk1mJ0

Stray Kids have been creating TikToks on their music, popular trends, and generally hilarious content. TikToks based on their song Back Door were especially unique, with one of the members knocking on a door or any available surface to have another member enter.

The Kids' most remarkable TikTok was perhaps when Felix, wearing his hair extensions from Thunderous, championed the TikTok trend for the song Let's Groove, leaving fans spellbound at the young singer's confidence and charisma. Felix, who is known for his deep singing voice, showed off his duality with this TikTok.

4) TWICE's Sana who did the Marry Me challenge with Momo

The all-female K-pop group TWICE is in their era of picking out the best TikTok challenges to ace. Their songs, especially the English single Feels also generated a dance challenge that was copied by people all over the world, whether or not they were fans of K-pop TikTok.

Sana and Momo did the trending Marry Me challenge. It involves two people, while one person dances, the other being oblivious to what's going on in the background. Momo's stoic face complemented by Sana's shy and adorable dancing won hearts. This TikTok was uploaded as an Instagram reel as well.

5) BTS joining fans who did the Like challenge

BTS is currently the only group with 44.2 million followers. The group is known for creating atypical content, with K-pop TikToks of their hit song Butter being hilarious and satisfying at the same time.

SUGA, J-Hope, and Jimin, dressed in semi-formal clothes and Chelsea boots, performed their version of the viral Like challenge. The three members completed the challenge, showing off their charms and making their fans happy.

While K-pop TikTok has its advantages in promoting songs that would otherwise be unknown to the general public, listening to the same audio repeatedly might put viewers off the song. However, video platform like TikTok has its advantages and disadvantages that must be adapted to make its best use.

