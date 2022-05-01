Stray Kids MANIAC concert 2022: Setlist for Seoul Day 1

It has only been two days since the Stray Kids MANIAC concert 2022 began in Seoul, but it has already dominated Twitter. The Thunderous million-sellers booked Jamsil Indoor Stadium and performed in front of their fans for the first time in two years.

The group made sure to give fans unique performances, from remixes to the OT8 stage for Red Lights, showcasing their distinctive charms to fans.

K-pop group Stray Kids is roaring thunderously at their MANIAC concert. The Seoul leg of the MANIAC tour series started on April 29 and will end on May 1.

With multiple releases since they last held a tour, STAYs have been very vocal in requesting for certain songs to be performed.

Take a look at the Stray Kids MANIAC concert 2022 setlist

The Stray Kids MANIAC concert setlist for day one in Seoul on April 29 was a pleasant surprise. Songs such as Star Lost, Venom, Charmer, and TOP were included in the setlist, much to fans’ amusement.

The eight-member group leveled up their stage props, especially with ropes around their neck for a full group Red Lights performance, sending fans into a frenzy.

The Stray Kids MANIAC concert day one on the Seoul setlist contained:

MANIAC Venom Red Lights (OT8 version) Easy All In (Korean version) District 9 Back Door CHARMER B Me Lonely St. Side Effects Thunderous (Live band version) Domino God’s Menu CHEESE YA YA YA Rock Again & Again (Unit performance) Waiting for Us Muddy Water Silent Cry Hellevator Double Knot TOP (Korean version) Victory Song Astronaut MIROH Star Lost Haven

The group performed 29 songs at the Stray Kids MANIAC concert in Seoul. Apart from the performances, the group’s outfits became the talk of the town as well. The outfit STAYs loved was the white embroidered suit the members wore during Silent Cry.

There were also multiple moments that went viral during the Stray Kids MANIAC concert in Seoul. Some fans noticed red dye dripping from Hyunjin’s neck.

NOT THE RED DYE ALL OVER HIS NECK??

Other moments include Changbin once again claiming his name by growling that he is “Seo Chang-bin,” and an attack where Chan and Felix lifted their shirts to reveal their abs during Charmer.

The MANIAC group now has only one concert remaining in Seoul. After their last performance in Seoul on May 1, the group will head to Japan. They will perform in Kobe on June 11 and 12 and in Tokyo on June 18 and 19. Stray Kids will then fly to North America to resume the concert series from June 28 to July 14.



A clear view of Junho doing the body rolls at SKZ concert if you look closely you can see Junho's arm muscles & veins popping

Meanwhile, JYP, 2PM's Junho, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and (G)I-DLE's Minnie and Yuqi were seen at Stray Kids' concert, supporting them.

