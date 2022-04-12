×
BTS PTD Las Vegas concert setlists for days 1 and 2

BTS&#039; PTD Las Vegas Concert (Image via @bts_bighit/Twitter)
BTS' PTD Las Vegas Concert (Image via @bts_bighit/Twitter)
Vaidehi
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 12, 2022 12:21 PM IST
Feature

BTS turned the city of Las Vegas into a purple haven for ARMYs. They performed their hit songs for two sold-out nights at the Allegiant Stadium. They rented out the MGM Grand Garden Arena for a live play of the same show for ARMYs who could not secure concert tickets.

Las Vegas, now termed Borahaevegas, has hosted events to help ARMYs make the most of their stay there. BTS-themed hotel rooms, nightclubs, restaurants, and pop-up shops provide ARMYs with the whole purple experience.

Diving into BTS setlists at the first two days of PTD Las Vegas concerts

Day 1

[#오늘의방탄] 두근두근☺️ 첫 Las Vegas 공연! 소중했던 아미와의 추억을 안고 방탄소년단은 2회차로 달려갈게요🥰 이제부터 시작인 거 아시죠? 내일 또 만나요💜아미💜 #BTS #BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #TheWaitIsOver_BTSinVegas #BTSAllegiantStadium #PTD_ON_STAGE_LasVegas1회차공연 https://t.co/4WILMK7nvH

The septet held their first concert at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 2022, and played 22 greatest hits from their discography. They performed remixes of their original songs and gave a dope performance for each. Their vocals and energy were unmatched despite Jin having to sit out from performing as he was injured.

The members did their best to include him as much as possible in the performances. This made for a heart-warming visual showcasing their love for one another despite difficulties. The setlist for day 1 was as follows:

  1. ON
  2. Fire
  3. Dope
  4. DNA
  5. Blue & Grey
  6. Black Swan
  7. Blood Sweat & Tears
  8. FAKE LOVE
  9. Life Goes on
  10. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
  11. Dynamite
  12. Butter
  13. Telepathy
  14. Outro: Wings
  15. Stay
  16. So What
  17. IDOL
  18. HOME
  19. Airplane Pt. 2
  20. Silver Spoon (Baepsae)
  21. Dis-ease
  22. Permission To Dance

Day 2

[#오늘의방탄] 오늘도 무사히 공연을 끝낼 수 있었던 건 아미 덕분! 방탄소년단은 💜아미건전지🔋⚡️💜 덕분에 움직입니다! 우리 모두 체력 충전하고 3회차 공연에서 만나요! (ง •̀_•́)ง 아미 사랑해요 알라뷰!#BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #TheWaitIsOver_BTSinVegas #PTD_ON_STAGE_LasVegas2회차공연 https://t.co/IwwJH458Gc

Day 2 was on April 9, when BTS performed 21 songs from their discography. The septet changed a few songs for the encore. The majority of the songs were the same as on day 1, but towards the end, they performed two fan favorites: Anpanman and Go Go.

This caused the crowd to go wild and the loudest cheers could be heard from ARMYs during these two performances. Despite a rocky start to day 2, with the LED screen breaking, no accidents could stop BTS from putting on the best show ever. The setlist for day 2 was as follows:

  1. ON
  2. Fire
  3. Dope
  4. DNA
  5. Blue & Grey
  6. Black Swan
  7. Blood Sweat & Tears
  8. FAKE LOVE
  9. Life Goes on
  10. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
  11. Dynamite
  12. Butter
  13. Telepathy
  14. Outro: Wings
  15. Stay
  16. So What
  17. IDOL
  18. HOME
  19. Anpanman
  20. Go Go
  21. Permission To Dance

The group has two more nights of concerts in Las Vegas. They had previously mentioned that they will only be playing songs in which all members are on stage and no solo or unit songs are being played. This was a decision made mutually by all the members.

They have followed the same setlist as their PTD Seoul concerts. However, since the Seoul concerts were only for three days, it is expected that the last day of the Borahaegas concert will have a different setlist.

The last show will likely be special and emotional. Hence, fans eagerly look forward to the closing comments and songs that might surprise ARMY.

Edited by Srijan Sen
