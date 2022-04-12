BTS PTD Las Vegas concert setlists for days 1 and 2

BTS turned the city of Las Vegas into a purple haven for ARMYs. They performed their hit songs for two sold-out nights at the Allegiant Stadium. They rented out the MGM Grand Garden Arena for a live play of the same show for ARMYs who could not secure concert tickets.
Las Vegas, now termed Borahaevegas, has hosted events to help ARMYs make the most of their stay there. BTS-themed hotel rooms, nightclubs, restaurants, and pop-up shops provide ARMYs with the whole purple experience.
Diving into BTS setlists at the first two days of PTD Las Vegas concerts
Day 1
The septet held their first concert at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 2022, and played 22 greatest hits from their discography. They performed remixes of their original songs and gave a dope performance for each. Their vocals and energy were unmatched despite Jin having to sit out from performing as he was injured.
The members did their best to include him as much as possible in the performances. This made for a heart-warming visual showcasing their love for one another despite difficulties. The setlist for day 1 was as follows:
- ON
- Fire
- Dope
- DNA
- Blue & Grey
- Black Swan
- Blood Sweat & Tears
- FAKE LOVE
- Life Goes on
- Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
- Dynamite
- Butter
- Telepathy
- Outro: Wings
- Stay
- So What
- IDOL
- HOME
- Airplane Pt. 2
- Silver Spoon (Baepsae)
- Dis-ease
- Permission To Dance
Day 2
Day 2 was on April 9, when BTS performed 21 songs from their discography. The septet changed a few songs for the encore. The majority of the songs were the same as on day 1, but towards the end, they performed two fan favorites: Anpanman and Go Go.
This caused the crowd to go wild and the loudest cheers could be heard from ARMYs during these two performances. Despite a rocky start to day 2, with the LED screen breaking, no accidents could stop BTS from putting on the best show ever. The setlist for day 2 was as follows:
- ON
- Fire
- Dope
- DNA
- Blue & Grey
- Black Swan
- Blood Sweat & Tears
- FAKE LOVE
- Life Goes on
- Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
- Dynamite
- Butter
- Telepathy
- Outro: Wings
- Stay
- So What
- IDOL
- HOME
- Anpanman
- Go Go
- Permission To Dance
The group has two more nights of concerts in Las Vegas. They had previously mentioned that they will only be playing songs in which all members are on stage and no solo or unit songs are being played. This was a decision made mutually by all the members.
They have followed the same setlist as their PTD Seoul concerts. However, since the Seoul concerts were only for three days, it is expected that the last day of the Borahaegas concert will have a different setlist.
The last show will likely be special and emotional. Hence, fans eagerly look forward to the closing comments and songs that might surprise ARMY.