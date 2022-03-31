5 BTS stage accidents that they handled like pros

Having completed almost 10 years in the industry, BTS members are pros at handling almost any situation thrown their way. Stage accidents are part and parcel of being a performing artist. Doing intense choreographies while singing live, there are bound to be a few mishaps.

BTS has handled these situations with utmost professionalism and grace, even back when they were rookies. If it weren't for them telling us about it, nobody would've known an accident had happened, with the way they handled themselves during performances.

The group is so dedicated to their art that they have even performed on faulty stages or while being injured, of course under caution and staff on stand by.

5 stage accidents where BTS proved they're pros

1) Jimin's fall during Black Swan

jimin's fall during black swan was so professional i almost doubted it was an accident at first

During the PTD Seoul concert, Jimin, while performing Black Swan, slipped on the feathers on stage and fell. However, he saved the moment by gracefully incorporating the slip into his choreography and turning it into a dance move that made it look like he did it on purpose. That was some swift thinking on his part as it looked completely intentional. He later went on VLive with SUGA, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, and Jin, and narrated the entire story.

jimin recalling his moment when he turned his fall into an act of professionalism during black swan as he should

2) J-Hope's moonwalk

jhope hobi hoseok slipping slipped on stage but then did the moonwalk dance dancing bts concert tour speak yourself 2019 live funny talented j-hope

During BTS' Love Yourself Speak Yourself stadium tour, in one of the concerts, while performing Make It Right, J-Hope was interacting with and dancing for ARMYs but he lost balance and almost fell down. However, given the amazing dancer he is, he quickly saved himself from the fall and turned this slip-up into a moonwalk, nonchalantly walking away from this funny situation.

3) RM's golden hands

jungkook's shirt getting ripped off by his joon hyung during fake love performance

During BTS' 2018 Inkigayo performance of FAKE LOVE, RM got a little too heavy handed with Jungkook's shirt, completely ripping it apart. Jungkook was shocked by what had happened but continued filming like a pro without letting his bare chest stop him from giving his all to the performance. Backstage, they all had a nice laugh about it and RM even praised himself for providing such a golden moment for Jungkook to show-off his body. RM was sure ARMYs would thank his hand for causing the right kind of destruction that day.

4) Jin temporarily blinded by fireworks

During this BST performance,jin was hit in the face by fireworks but he kept it professional till the end of the performance



During this BST performance,jin was hit in the face by fireworks but he kept it professional till the end of the performance https://t.co/SldtYqgxZg

While performing their hit song Blood Sweat and Tears, the fireworks suddenly came on, hitting Jin in the face. The fireworks were really blinding and one could see that Jin faced the full brunt of the sparks. Yet, he did not even flinch, despite being a person who scares easy and does not like loud noises. He kept it professional till the end of the performance, not being fazed by the accident. Truly a class act.

5) V being smooth like butter

Taehyung forgot his position for a moment and moved to his position while dancing



Taehyung forgot his position for a moment and moved to his position while dancinghttps://t.co/VciDxANzms

V seemed to have misplaced his position during BTS' performance of IDOL at their 2021 Muster concert. He almost blocked J-Hope and broke the formation for the choreography but his quick thinking and sense of space saved him. He quickly got back into position while doing the moves from the choreography, making it all look natural. Even dance leader J-Hope seemed impressed by that and even chuckled at this cute accident.

BTS make their mistakes seem so intentional that one never registers that it could be anything but choregraphed and rehearsed. The confidence to be able to make everything your own, including any accidents or mistakes, is a highly commendable trait that the group definitely has.

