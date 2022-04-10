BTS pop-up store Las Vegas: Pictures, schedules, and everything you need to know

In a bid to make the upcoming concert the best experience, HYBE presented BTS pop-up stores in Las Vegas as part of their Permission To Dance On Stage: THE CITY - Las Vegas mega-concert. The four-day sold-out show at Allegiant Stadium has turned the city into a festival exclusively for ARMYs, and the BTS pop-up store plays a core part in it.

Among the hoards of activities and experiences lined up, the immersive BTS pop-up store opened on April 5 and will close after April 17 - a day after BTS’ PTD concert concludes on April 16. The closing date suggests that the company wants fans to take in the rich experience even after the concert ends.

BTS pop-up store Las Vegas: A shopping experience like no other

HYBE is going all out with its “urban concert playpark” concept at the PTD Las Vegas concerts. The concert offers immersive and interactive experiences to fans with multiple entertainment and hosts events throughout the city of Las Vegas. It was created to offer fans much more than the concert, and it’s doing just that with the numerous activities planned.

The BTS pop-up store ranks top on ARMYs' must-visit places list. Among its four sections, shopping, entertainment, hospitality and accommodation, the pop-up store is included in the first section.

The BTS pop-up store is situated in AREA 15 and The Grounds. AREA 15 is a popular immersive entertainment venue that offers VR experiences, art shows, and many exciting things.

The pop-up store is a hands-on zone that offers official merch and expands fan experiences by bringing BTS’ music video sets to life. In particular, the basketball court, elevator, and the self-laundry shop seen in Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance music videos have been brought to life in AREA 15.

The store even has 3D sculptures of TinyTAN, dance floors, and decorations with the same concept as the three above-mentioned songs.

The pop-up store has themed fashion products to “fancy items” - one of which includes an exclusive City signature item.

For easy accessibility to fans, official merchandise stores are also being operated at MGM Grand Garden Arena and Allegiant Stadium. The shopping experience goes beyond this by putting a Weverse Shop on-site receipt booth. The booth enables fans to collect items ordered through the app easily on the ground.

Fans can easily find their way to the BTS pop-up store, check the timings, and more through the MAP & WAIT TIMES tab in Weverse. The tab provides information on everything a fan needs to know, from LIVE PLAY to concert to THE CITY information.

The MAP & WAIT TIMES even has details on the merch booth, both for concert and LIVE PLAY, as well as reservations for Behind the stage tickets, Cafe in the City, Party in the City, pop-up store, and others.

The MAP & WAIT tab example on Weverse (Image courtesy: HYBE Corp)

Take a look at how HYBE has outdid themselves with themed pop-up stores and expanded fans’ experience below.

Meanwhile, the first day of PTD Las Vegas was successfully wrapped up hours ago, leaving fans enthralled. The septet will be performing for three more days at Allegiant Stadium before closing the Las Vegas leg on April 16. There have also been reports of the group hosting a world tour this year.

