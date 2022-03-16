What is degustation? KFC to launch high-end 11-course menu at Sydney restaurant 

KFC isn't usually associated with the luxury of fine dining, having created its niche in the fast-food industry. But for the first time ever, the fried chicken joint will deviate from its speciality of comfort food and dip its toes in the world of degustation dining.

Degustation (French for "tasting") is the careful appreciation of high culinary art and food that ignites the senses. The 11-course menu, made in collaboration with British chef Nelly Robinson, will only be available at a secret venue in Sydney's Alexandria from April 1-3, 2022. And no, it's not an April Fool's prank!

What does the new KFC tasting menu have in store?

The brand's CMO Kristi Woolrych was thrilled with the opportunity to reinvent the idea of fine dining with Robinson, Australia's uncrowned degustation king. She said:

"Our fans will experience KFC in ways they could never have imagined, as they are taken on a world-first culinary journey that looks and tastes uniquely KFC. We’ve pulled out all the stops to make it a magical moment and one that our guests will never forget.”

The fast food joint's sworn secrecy of the Colonel's 11 herbs and spices extends to the full degustation menu as well. However, a press release teased the following reimaginations of some iconic classics:

Supercharged Wings: Cooked over a bed of charcoal, these are not only supercharged but beautifully charred wings.

Potato & Gravy: Blink and you'll miss it! This dish is a marvel to behold as the gravy candle melts, dip your potato bun into the "wax" and enjoy.

Tongue Twister: Don't be shy, there are no rules here! Pick up your plate and lick off the Colonel's face to relish the flavours of Kentucky Fried Chicken, tomato, lettuce, and Pepper Mayo.

Twister Sister: A fresh take on our Twister, this one comes with pearl barley risotto, sundried tomato, pumpkin, and last but not least, our Chicken Tenders.

Popcorn Chicken: It's the Popcorn Chicken our fans know and love paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi, and basil, topped off with an edible floral garnish.

La Di Da Drumstick (AKA Fried Gold): Our iconic Original Recipe drumstick dusted with quinoa and gold 'cos we don't call it Fried Gold for nothing.

Our Chocolate Mousse: Dipped in nitrogen, these mouthfuls of scrummy chocolate mousse are oh-so-good and will literally melt in your mouth.

Popcorn Chicken: Paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi, and basil, topped off with an edible floral garnish (Image via KFC Australia)

A fine dining experience like no other

vaxxed pie @emlypie 11-course degustation from KFC coming to Australia next month? Sign me up! 11-course degustation from KFC coming to Australia next month? Sign me up!

This fine dining experience sets itself apart from others by encouraging diners to ditch the stifling fine dining etiquette. Keeping it quintessentially "finger lickin' good," diners are urged to get their hands dirty as they usually would with their chicken.

As chef patron and owner of Sydney's nel. Restaurant, Robinson himself is a self-proclaimed fan of the golden chicken joint. He commented:

"As a lifelong fan, creating an 11-course degustation with their most-loved menu items and elevating them to new heights has been a dream come true. For the menu, I’ve taken 11 KFC dishes and reimagined how the flavors and textures come to life using my expertise in degustation menus to truly blow fans away."

Robinson's personally-crafted high-end dining adventure is akin to the experience at his own degustation restaurant.

ΛJ @a_dzyj



I’m ready. 🥲 RSVP’d to an 11 course KFC degustation menu created by a top chef at a top sydney restaurant with matching wines.I’m ready. 🥲 RSVP’d to an 11 course KFC degustation menu created by a top chef at a top sydney restaurant with matching wines. I’m ready. 🥲🍗🍷

Fans can sign-up to a guestlist on KFC Australia's website and reserve tables for two or four, starting at $75 per head. Slots for this gourmet culinary affair will be available from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm from April 1-3. Confirmations for these lucky reservations will begin rolling out on March 23, 2022.

