Arby's Diablo Dare sandwich: Availability, price, flavor, and all about the spicy fast-food sandwich

Celebrating 2022, Arby’s is bringing the heat to their meat with Diablo Dare sandwiches. On January 10, the fast-food restaurant chain announced the arrival of their extremely spicy sandwich. As per the official press release, the sandwiches will be available for a limited time starting from Monday.

Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer Patrick Schwing stated:

“We Diablo Dare you to try this new sandwich.”

He further added that their research showcased how fast-food consumers found the lack of spiciness in food products. Schwing said:

“We took that as a challenge by making sure all different types of spicy – the hot, the numbing, and the lingering are combined to make the Diablo Dare a true test of how much heat you can handle. Arby’s is setting a new standard of spice –when we say it, we mean it.”

What else is known about Arby’s spiciest sandwich, Diablo Dare?

The sandwich will be available for a limited time from January 10 to February 6 in most US locations. It will come in two options for the meat: either with 13-hour smoked brisket or with crispy chicken.

Arby’s spiciest sandwiches will reportedly have five sources of heat-inducing spices, including roasted jalapeños (2,500–8,000 on the Scoville scale), ghost pepper jack cheese, and the restaurant chains’ exclusive fiery hot seasoning and their Diablo BBQ sauce. Furthermore, the sandwiches will also come with toasted red chipotle buns.

The sandwich will also include the Habanero chilis that score 100,000–350,000 on the Scoville scale. Meanwhile, the ghost pepper-infused with the jack cheese peaks at more than one million on the Scoville scale. The Diablo Dare will also have Chipotle peppers and jalapeños, both of which fall between 2,500 to 8,000 on the heat scale.

Arby's latest spicy sandwich challenge (Image via Arby's)

This means that Arby’s spiciest sandwich will have an estimated total of 1.05 million Scoville heat units to 1.366 million SHU. The Diablo Dare will be available for $5.99. It will also include a free vanilla shake to counter the insane spice levels.

Though not mentioned in the press release, Arby’s will likely require the customer to sign a waiver before partaking in the challenge.

The fast-food restaurant chain will also launch a TikTok challenge for this dare from January 18. Customers participating in the dare can film themselves eating the sandwich with its branded filter. Arby’s has also come up with the following hashtag for this challenge, #ArbysDiabloDare.

Edited by Shaheen Banu