Viral picture of Subway chicken wings sends Twitter into a frenzy

On December 11, a picture of Subway chicken wings went viral on the web and raised doubts over its authenticity. An Instagram page named 'saycheesetv' with over 1.7 million followers posted a snap of chicken wings in a Subway box.

SayCheeseTV's Instagram post also showcased suspicion over the claim of chicken wings being a new item on Subway's menu. Their picture also carried the caption:

"Subway is going viral on social media for selling wings."

The collaged photos showcased a Subway 'To Go' box and another snap with the chicken wings and dressings in the box.

"This ain't chicken" - Twitter reacts to the viral Subway chicken wings box

The viral snaps of the Subway box with chicken wings left most Twitter users confused. A multitude of tweets inquired about the availability of the wings in the fast-food restaurant franchise's menu. Meanwhile, others joked about the ongoing chicken wing shortage in the USA.

A few tweets also mocked Subway for their controversy with chicken items on their menu. In 2017, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's (CBC) Marketplace claimed that Subway's roasted chicken had 53.6% chicken DNA while their chicken strips had 42.8% DNA.

Valhalla Pussy Mansion @Cuuuhxleebx @OG_Nino We in a wing shortage and you think SUBWAY .. SUB WAY. S U B W A Y. Had wings made of chicken????? @OG_Nino We in a wing shortage and you think SUBWAY .. SUB WAY. S U B W A Y. Had wings made of chicken????? https://t.co/d4HLffi8Jg

Kueso🧀 @k0bqu So…Subway got chicken wings but I’m 100% sure that’s penguin shoulder and owl chest So…Subway got chicken wings but I’m 100% sure that’s penguin shoulder and owl chest

Are Subway's chicken wings authentic?

While Subway does sell a buffalo chicken sandwich, the chicken is not available separately. Furthermore, most of the fast-food brand's menu is boneless and does not include wing-sized chunks of chicken.

Moreover, the US is facing a chicken shortage amidst excessive demands in the pandemic. Thus, it is highly implausible that Subway would introduce chicken wings in their menu. The fast-food chain is yet to address the false news regarding 'Subway chicken wings' being spread on social media.

The confusion over Subway chicken wings is justified as the fast-food giant has previously introduced items outside their staples (including sandwiches, wraps, and salads).

In 2006, Subway introduced "personal pizzas," which were available nationwide. However, nowadays the pizza is only available in select US locations due to lack of popularity. As per QuerySprout, the pizza is sold for around $5 and is available in an 8-inch diameter size.

With the Personal Pizza from Subway still available, the fast-food giant may consider items like chicken wings in the future. Albeit, the possibility of such items being introduced remains low.

Edited by Prem Deshpande