Where to buy Donald Glover x New Balance RC30 sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored 

Multi-hyphenate artist Donald Glover is collaborating with New Balance (NB) for two RC30 colorways. The brand's collaborative roster has increased in the last few years and Glover's contribution is a great step for the Boston-based footwear label. The collaborative duo have reimagined the performance with a sleek style of vintage running shoes.

The newly launched sneakers take inspiration from the NB Trackster, and integrate a dynamic curve into the vintage signature ripple sole. The collaborative NB RC30 sneakers were released on the official e-commerce site of Market by Gilga on July 8, 2022, and will be followed by an upcoming wider launch on New Balance's official website on July 18.

More about the newly launched Donald Glover x New Balance NB RC30 sneakers

Newly launched Donald Glover x New Balance NB RC30 sneakers (Image via New Balance)

Donald Glover was in a sneaker collaboration with the German sportswear giant Adidas in 2019 and he took a brief pause after they parted ways. The multi-hyphenate artist is finally getting his own sneaker makeover on the NB RC30 after two years.

New Balance's global collaborations and energy project manager, Joe Grondin, talked about the upcoming silhuoette in a press release, saying:

“With celebrity-endorsed sneakers coming out every weekend, we thought Donald was a good collaborator for New Balance to take a more considered approach. No loud colors or branding, just classic, easy-to-wear colorways of a new silhouette that fit Donald’s style.”

The award-winning director and rapper, Donald Grover, famously known by his stage name, Childish Gambino, re-designed the RC30 in two classic colorways. For the collaborative makeover, the RC30 is reminiscent of the iconic NB 320, which is the Boston-based label's first sneaker to feature the "N" moniker logo.

The most prominent feature of the sneakers is the rippled outsole, an experimental design which was taken by the original New Balance Trackster. The rippled outsole design boosts the heritage and charm of the retro runner, with a more contemporary and stylish approach. The product description on the site reads:

"Donald Glover presents the RC30. This new silhouette is a streamlined take on the time-warped, classic inspiration meets modern execution concept, with a focus on distinctive features unique to competitive racing models of the ‘60s and ‘70s."

Designed by Glover, the sneakers are clad in Sea Salt and Golden Hour colorways. The upper is constructed out of nylon materials, with a mash-up of suede and leather overlays.

The iconic "N" logo is accentuated over a leather patch, with general overlays over the toe boxes, foxing, heel area, and eyestay.

Pigeons & Planes @PigsAndPlans Donald Glover just announced his sneaker collaboration with New Balance, the RC30s. Donald Glover just announced his sneaker collaboration with New Balance, the RC30s. https://t.co/W70We3oUMv

The RC30 silhouette gave the experimental 1970s aesthetic an edge behind the recent favorites such as the 327and XC-72 silhouette, to maintain a sleek, functional minimalist, which is inspired by the era's minimalistic and subtle racing comp silhouettes.

The new RC30 colorways are presented with an experimental edge, while maintaining a functional minimalism. The first colorway, aka the Golden hour with NB burgundy and sea salt, opts for a mustard base and white accent.

The second offering, dubbed Sea Salt with Macadamia Nut and NB Navy, will arrive with a white base and navy accents. The Atlanta native, Donald Glover, also unveiled New Balance's latest colorways by sharing a small animated campaign film on his official Instagram handle on thursday, July 7, 2022.

The three-minute short film follows two anthropomorphic ad executives, who are given the task of coming up with the campaign of the new RC30 silhouette. Meanwhile, they also offer a digital look on the new colorways, while also exposing a slight of the unknown third offering.

The New Balance RC30, courtesy of Donald Glover, were recently launched via the Market by Gilga on July 8, 2022. A wider launch will be held at the official e-commerce site of New Balance and a few select retailers on July 18. Both the newly launched colorways will retail at a price of $119.99.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far