"Ming is messy": Love Match Atlanta fans react to Ming’s reason for not inviting Shae to her party

Love Match Atlanta returned for an all-new drama-filled episode on Sunday night. Titled Mixing, Matching and Party Crashing, the episode picked up right where things left off last week. Ming sends out an invite for her lavish birthday party to all the matchmakers except Shae. When questioned, Ming shared that Shae erupted fights in the middle of events, and claimed she didn't want that for her special day.

The move has fans on Twitter speculating about possible underlying reasons for the decision, pointing out that the move was messy.

Since the show premiered, Ming and Shae have been off to a rough start, owing to what happened during Joseph Dixon's mixer event. Joseph's business partner and girlfriend - Paris - and Shae got into a heated argument. The confrontation didn't sit well with Ming, who blamed Shae for creating an unpleasant atmosphere at the event.

Shae, who heard about this through her friend Lamont, decided to show up unannounced, with intentions to clear the air between her and Ming. At the event, when Joseph asked why Shae was missing from the party, Lamont pointed out that she was the only one not invited.

When asked, Ming shared that she decided to leave Shae off the guest list, citing that she wished to avoid drama.

Fans criticize Ming's move to leave out Shae from her party guest list on Love Match Atlanta

Taking to Twitter, fans called Ming messy for her reason behind not inviting Shae to the party. Some also speculated that there might be a different underlying reason to why she didn't invite the Love Match Atlanta star.

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley I just finished watching #LoveMatchAtlanta & I'm a little confused as to the reason Shae wasn't invited to Ming's party. At Joseph & Paris's event, Shae didn't cause a major disturbance. Ming is definitely shady for that. I just finished watching #LoveMatchAtlanta & I'm a little confused as to the reason Shae wasn't invited to Ming's party. At Joseph & Paris's event, Shae didn't cause a major disturbance. Ming is definitely shady for that. 😒

👑 kween_Keisha @KeishaKween So Ming invited the Duo but didn’t invite Shae to her party because she felt like Shae got “rowdy” at Joseph’s event. The duo got rowdy too though! Whats your real beef with Shae? #lovematchatlanta So Ming invited the Duo but didn’t invite Shae to her party because she felt like Shae got “rowdy” at Joseph’s event. The duo got rowdy too though! Whats your real beef with Shae? #lovematchatlanta

joy 🌺 yor supremacy @butterpecunt okay,, so @sadisticaurthor and i are watching #LoveMatchAtlanta , right? and we hella confused! if ming didn’t want to invite shae because she “starts fights”, then why did she invite paris (who got up in shae’s face)? what a messy woman smh okay,, so @sadisticaurthor and i are watching #LoveMatchAtlanta, right? and we hella confused! if ming didn’t want to invite shae because she “starts fights”, then why did she invite paris (who got up in shae’s face)? what a messy woman smh

Erica Downs @thicknsxy1 Messy Ming!!! You were scared that Shae was going to bring drama when you dogging her out but smiling in her face?! Girl bye! #lovematchatlanta Messy Ming!!! You were scared that Shae was going to bring drama when you dogging her out but smiling in her face?! Girl bye!#lovematchatlanta

More on what happened at Ming's birthday bash in Love Match Atlanta

While the other matchmakers were at Ming's birthday party having a conversation, Shae suddenly made an entrance in a yellow dress, much to Ming's shock.

The latter then confronted the Love Match Atlanta star and asked her why she came despite not receiving an invite. Shae revealed that she wanted to clarify the situation and clear the air if there were any misunderstandings. Ming added that she didn't invite Shae because of her fight with Paris at Joseph's event.

When the Love Match Atlanta star responded by saying that it was her first fight ever and insisted that she is not someone who creates arguments, Ming refused to believe her. Instead, Shae was mocked by Ming, who claimed that she did not believe that this was her first fight. Shae, much to her credit, kept her cool and suggested that the duo go out for lunch someday to clear the air and start afresh.

Next week, when the series returns, the duo will go out for lunch, but judging by the promo, it is not clear if things between the two take a positive turn.

Don't forget to tune in to Love Match Atlanta, which airs every Sunday night at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

