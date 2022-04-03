'The Real Housewives Of Dubai' full cast list: Caroline Stanbury, Nina Ali, and others star in Bravo series

Bravo is back with a new installment of their iconic series called The Real Housewives of Dubai. Viewers will be taken to the City of Gold for all high-octane drama and entertainment. The reality show will premiere on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 9/8 CST.

The show is the 11th installment of the spin-off and the first international city to air stateside. In 2014, the network aired an international spin-off, The Real Housewives of Melbourne, for five seasons, and Ladies of London, which followed six high-society gals living in the United Kingdom, aired for three seasons during the same time.

Cast List of The Real Housewives Of Dubai

The Real Housewives of Dubai will follow the elite class homemakers of the United Arab Emirates, running successful business empires and living ultra-glam lives.

Caroline Stanbury

Bravo alum Caroline Stanbury is back on the show after appearing on Ladies of London in 2017. She returns as a luxury brand ambassador and host of the popular relationship podcast Divorced Not Dead. After her break-up, the reality star married former Real Madrid player Sergio Carrallo and happily settled in Dubai with her three kids.

However, getting married to someone much younger comes with challenges, especially when it is about expanding the brood. In the new series, the star will be seen dealing with personal issues and her professional life.

Nina Ali

The Lebanese-American influencer, who used to go by the nickname Lipstick Mommy, is a co-founder of Fruit Cake and is attached to Phoenix Store. She was born in Lebanon but moved to Austin, Texas, with her family at 4. A cryptocurrency mining hardware retailer married British businessman Munif Ali and moved to Dubai in 2011. They have three children together – Nour, Ayan and Sophia.

Despite having everything and supporting Mr. Perfect’s lucrative business endeavors, the content creator now has to decide if her luxurious lifestyle is worth all the sacrifices.

Other cast members of The Real Housewives Of Dubai

Along with them, other housewives who will showcase their luxurious lifestyles are:

Chanel Ayan

Caroline Brooks

Dr. Sara Al Madani

Lesa Milan

The reality show The Real Housewives of Dubai, executive produced by Andy Cohen, will start on June 1 with an extended episode on Bravo, giving a hint of all the possible drama viewers can see in future episodes.

