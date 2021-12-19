What is Caroline Stanbury's net worth? 'Ladies of London' star marries beau Sergio Carrallo

Caroline Stanbury is now married to her love, Sergio Carrallo. The couple tied the knot on December 18 in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

In an interview with E! News, Stanbury said that she is happy since she got married to Carrallo with their friends and family in attendance. She added that they had the most amazing day at a special location and can’t wait to start their normal life together.

The wedding ceremony took place at the Raffles The Palm Resort in Dubai. Stanbury had a choice to decide among three gowns designed by Celia Kritharioti.

Meanwhile, she wore a full lace gown for the ceremony and a white princess gown for the evening, alongside dresses paired with her collection of black Suedo and Caroline Stanbury bespoke shoes.

Stanbury walked down the aisle with a slow version of Parson James’ ballad, Only You playing in the background.

Caroline Stanbury is worth millions

Caroline Stanbury has made several appearances on television (Image via carolinestanbury/Instagram)

Caroline Stanbury is a well-known businesswoman and reality television personality. She is mostly known for her appearances in several reality shows like Ladies of London and The Real Housewives of Dubai.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 45-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. Stanbury has accumulated a lot of wealth from her appearances on television and her luxury goods company, Gift Library.

Born on April 28, 1976, in London, England, her father, Anthony Stanbury, was the managing director of the fashion group Jaeger, and her mother Elizabeth Stanbury was the owner of a knitwear business.

After completing her education at Westonbirt School in Gloucestershire, she started to work in public relations, personal styling, and the luxury goods industry. She then launched her own company, Gift Library, and it is now a favorite brand of several celebrities.

Stanbury was also a cast member of the reality series Ladies of London and the British version of the Real Housewives franchise.

Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo relationship timeline

Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo shared the news of their relationship and their trip to Saint-Tropez via Instagram in July 2020.

Carrallo proposed to Stanbury during their vacation in the Himalayas in early January 2021. The pair were on a hiking trip to a lake with mountain scenery in the background.

Also known as Sergio Joss Carrallo Pendas, he is a retired soccer player from Madrid, Spain, and has played for the New York Cosmos. Carrallo is currently the owner of a wealth management company called Venture.

