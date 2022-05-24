"Go for it!": Love Match Atlanta fans dote on Shae as she goes to the Matchmaking Duo to find a partner

Love Match Atlanta returned for another dramatic episode on Sunday night. As the usual arguments continued, one particular moment stood out for fans. In this week's episode, Shae Primus decided to seek the matchmaking duo's help to find herself a partner. Fans commented on Shae's move, claiming she needed to go for it.

The CEO of Middle-class Matchmaker is also a single mum of two kids. Last week, the Love Match Atlanta star moved into her new apartment after living with her mother for some time. After much contemplation, Shae decided that it was time for her to move on and find a partner for herself. Despite being a matchmaker, Shae decided to seek help from her competitor, the Matchmaking Duo.

In the episode, Shae opened up to the duo and said she was looking for a genuine connection. She also added that she wanted a man in her life because her youngest daughter Ava needs a father. The Love Match Atlanta star left her daughter's father after being in a relationship for eight years. She also revealed that she had started going to the gym to get into better shape both physically and psychologically.

Tana Gilmore and Kelli Fisher argue about taking on Shae as a client. They were worried that Shae would be like Joseph Dixon, who used them for their ideas. In her confessional, Shae explained why she chose the duo.

"As a professional matchmaker, it makes sense for me to go to another professional matchmaker to match me. A lawyer does not represent himself, a therapist does not give himself therapy. So, I am going to another matchmaker to match me."

Although Tana believed that Shae came to them for a genuine reason, Kelli was not yet convinced. So when the Love Match Atlanta star sat down with the Matchmaking Duo, she opened up and shared that she looked at them like they were her big sisters in the matchmaking industry. She said,

"Like I said, when I came to the institute, y'all were giving conferences and teaching about matchmaking. So, if I'm gonna choose anybody, it will be y'all."

In the end, the Love Match Atlanta duo decided to help Shae find a man for herself. Fans took to social media, sending their love to the single mum as she began this new journey.

Fans dote on Shae after she seeks help from her competitor on Love Match Atlanta

On Twitter, fans told Shae to go for it and wished her the best. Some added that they loved her humility and how strong she was.

Juliaa007 @007Juliaa My heart warms up to Shae. I wish her the best #lovematchatlanta My heart warms up to Shae. I wish her the best #lovematchatlanta

DilosasHealing Hearts @DilosasHearts #DilosaTime Yes @MCMatchmaker ! Give honor where it is due. The @MatchmakingDUO have proven themselves to you. Shae, I love your humility, it is a demonstration of how strong you truly are! It is your time for love! #LoveMatchAtlanta Yes @MCMatchmaker! Give honor where it is due. The @MatchmakingDUO have proven themselves to you. Shae, I love your humility, it is a demonstration of how strong you truly are! It is your time for love! #LoveMatchAtlanta #DilosaTime

Andre Dismuke @dredis92 I see Shae going to the Matcmaker Duo to set her up for a date, she’s looking for a man! Ok! Go for it! #LoveMatchAtlanta I see Shae going to the Matcmaker Duo to set her up for a date, she’s looking for a man! Ok! Go for it! #LoveMatchAtlanta

Bugnews @Bugnews2 hmmmm shae #lovematchatlanta looking good she will be able to find a man now that she is on this show hmmmm shae #lovematchatlanta looking good she will be able to find a man now that she is on this show

Andre Dismuke @dredis92 🏾 #LoveMatchAtlanta You a great matchmaker, a real good mother and a wonderful person Shae, don’t give up, you’re good of what you do and I am so proud of you! Keep your head up and stay strong! Much love! You a great matchmaker, a real good mother and a wonderful person Shae, don’t give up, you’re good of what you do and I am so proud of you! Keep your head up and stay strong! Much love! ❤️💪🏾💯 #LoveMatchAtlanta

More details on this week's episode of Love Match Atlanta

This was not the only part where Shae made her fans proud. In this week's episode, Shae also meets up with Joseph Dixon to clear the air between them. She wanted to put behind the intense argument that the duo had at Joseph's event.

But when Joseph wasn't ready to listen to Shae and kept interrupting her, she whipped out a massive piece of Sage and lit it in the bar. Joseph was taken aback and asked her why she was doing this. Shae replied, saying that his negative energy was too much to handle.

Love Match Atlanta airs every Sunday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

